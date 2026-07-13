An international research team has built a triple-junction all-perovskite solar cell that uses a graphene oxide-self-assembled (SAM) bilayer hole-selective contact strategy to reduce optical losses, improve stability, and enhance the performance of tin-lead perovskite subcells. Self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) are currently employed as state-of-the-art hole-transport layers in perovskite solar cells, owing to their low parasitic absorption, rapid charge extraction, and effective passivation of the perovskite buried interface. However, precisely controlling their thickness, molecular packing density, ...

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