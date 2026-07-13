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WKN: A12EGF | ISIN: CA0089118776 | Ticker-Symbol: ADH2
Tradegate
13.07.26 | 09:51
14,900 Euro
-1,32 % -0,200
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AIR CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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14,90015,10014:51
14,90015,05014:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
167 Leser
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Air Canada Reaches New Tentative Agreement with the IAMAW Representing Technical Operations, Maintenance and Operational Support Employees

  • Agreement covers 11,000 employees in Technical Operations, Maintenance and Operational Support, Airports, Cargo, Logistics and Supply

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada said today it has reached a new tentative collective agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) representing the airline's 11,000 Technical Operations, Maintenance and Operational Support (TMOS) group, which includes Technical Operations, Airports and Cargo, Logistics and Supply employees.

The agreement recognizes the contributions and skills of Air Canada's employees. The four-year collective agreement would take effect from April 1, 2026, and would remain in place until March 31, 2030.

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the union membership, which is expected to be completed over the coming days.

If ratified, this would represent the sixth collective agreement concluded at Air Canada this year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

Contacts: media@aircanada.ca

Internet: aircanada.com/media

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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