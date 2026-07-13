United Solar announced financial close on a $50 million equity investment from the International Finance Corporation. With this, the company says it has completed the $1.6 billion funding for the polysilicon factory it is currently working to bring online in Oman's Sohar Free Zone. A $50 million investment from International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, rounds off the total $1.6 billion in funding raised to finance United Solar's polysilicon factory in Oman. IFC "arranged and mobilized" around 30% of the total capital raised for the project, according ...

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