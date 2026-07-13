Avaada Electro Ltd, the solar PV manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, has commissioned the first 3 GW phase of its 6 GW high-efficiency n-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility in Butibori, Nagpur, India. The remaining 3 GW capacity is currently under ramp-up. The facility is part of Avaada's integrated solar manufacturing complex in Butibori, where the company plans to add 3 GW of ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity. According to the company, the solar cell production line uses advanced n-type TOPCon technology and can achieve cell efficiencies of up to 25.5% under standard test conditions. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...