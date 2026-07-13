The Chaos Computer Club (CCC), one of Europe's largest hacker organizations and an advocate for digital rights, privacy, and IT security, recently published a report claiming that photovoltaic installations equipped with Hoymiles microinverters contain a "dangerous security vulnerability." The CCC also criticized Hoymiles' response to its warnings, claiming that the company had reacted "with bewilderment or simply failed to respond" to notifications about the vulnerability. However, an inquiry by pv magazine to Hoymiles presented a different account of the events. "We are aware of the report ...

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