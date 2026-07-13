Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assay results from the ongoing Phase VI drill program at its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina (the "Project"). The latest results continue to demonstrate significant exploration upside at Diablillos, by confirming broad, high-grade silver-gold mineralization in a previously undrilled area at Oculto West while also extending mineralization beneath the current conceptual open pit. These results highlight the potential to further expand Mineral Resources beyond the recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") mine plan.

Highlight Drill Results: Widths are reported as drilled; true widths are not yet known.

Hole DDH 26-036 intersected 109.0 metres ("m") grading 221.2 g/t silver and 0.72 g/t gold from 114.0 m downhole in a previously undrilled gap at Oculto West, confirming the continuity of mineralization across this interval. The broad intercept includes a higher-grade interval of 14.0 m at 580 g/t silver & 0.23 g/t gold (from 135.0 m) The hole also encountered 7.6 m of 0.73% copper (from 240.5 m) and 15.0 m of 0.54% copper (from 269.0 m) beneath the oxide zone, highlighting the potential of the underlying copper and associated precious metals mineralization within the sulphide system.

intersected from 114.0 m downhole in a previously undrilled gap at Oculto West, confirming the continuity of mineralization across this interval. Hole DDH 26-022 along the JAC-Oculto trend intersected 63.0 m grading 32.8 g/t silver (from 60.0 m), including 11.0 m of 101.4 g/t silver.

Table 1 - Summary of Key Drill Intercepts

Intercepts greater than 25 gram-metres gold or 2,000 gram-metres silver shown in bolded text:

Drill Hole Area From

(m) To

(m) Type Interval

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% DDH-26-022 JAC-Oculto 60.0 123.0 Oxides 63.0 32.8 - -

including 112.0 123.0 Oxides 11.0 101.4 - - DDH-26-028 Oculto East 102.0 104.0 Oxides 2.0 - 0.86 -



124.0 125.0 Oxides 1.0 5.2 0.67 - DDH-26-032 Oculto East 264.0 275.0 Oxides 11.0 1.5 0.65 -



318.0 328.0 Oxides 10.0 4.4 0.60 - DDH-26-034 Oculto East 179.0 182.0 Oxides 3.0 86.4 0.48 -



239.0 240.5 Oxides 1.5 25.3 0.13

DDH-26-036 Oculto 114.0 223.0 Oxides 109.0 221.2 0.72 -

including 135.0 149.0 Oxides 14.0 580.0 0.23 -



234.0 240.4 Oxides 6.4 78.5 0.30 -



240.4 248.0 Mixed 7.6 33.9 - 0.73



269.0 284.0 Sulphides 15.0 - - 0.54

Note: All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut & undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths. True widths are unknown

John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented, "With our DFS now complete, our exploration efforts have returned to unlocking the longer-term growth potential of the Diablillos district. The broad intercept at Oculto West fills an important gap in drilling while confirming the continuity of high-grade silver-gold mineralization beyond the DFS mine plan. Combined with additional mineralization encountered below the conceptual open pit and encouraging results at Oculto East, these latest results reinforce our confidence in Diablillos' significant Mineral Resource growth potential as we advance the project toward development."

Figure 1 - Plan View of Drill Results

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Additional Details on Drill Results & Exploration Update

Oculto West (Hole DDH 26-036): This hole was drilled to test a previously undrilled interval within the Oculto West area. The intercept of 109.0 m grading 221.2 g/t silver and 0.72 g/t gold demonstrates continuity of oxide mineralization across this interval and is expected to support expansion of the precious metals Mineral Resources in the oxide zone. In addition, the underlying copper intercepts - 7.6 m at 0.73% copper in the mixed oxide-sulphide interval and 15.0 m at 0.54% copper in sulphides - highlight the potential of the underlying copper and associated precious metals mineralization beneath the oxide zone.

JAC / Oculto Connection (Hole DDH 26-022): This hole intersected silver mineralization below the current conceptual open pit along the JAC-Oculto trend. These results are expected to be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource estimate and highlight the potential to further optimize the open pit at depth.

Oculto East (Holes DDH 26-028, 26-032, 26-034): Multiple gold-mineralized intervals were intersected at Oculto East, where drilling continues to define the extent of mineralized structures well beyond the current conceptual open pit margin. These results will assist in targeting extensions of higher-grade zones several hundred metres east of the current Mineral Resource envelope.

Following several weeks of drilling focused primarily on geotechnical and condemnation work in support of the recently completed DFS, the Company's drill program has now returned to exploration. The latest results continue to demonstrate strong potential for further tank and heap leach Mineral Resource growth at Oculto, while initial drilling has also commenced at the prospective Cerro Viejo target, where previous channel sampling identified extensive gold mineralization within east-west trending silicified structures extending for approximately 1.5 kilometres. Additional assay results from the ongoing Phase VI drill program are pending and will be released as they become available.

Figure 2 - Cross-Section Through Hole DDH 26-036 at Oculto West

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Figure 3 - Cross-Section Through Hole DDH 26-022 at JAC / Oculto

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11792/304796_abrasilver3.jpg

Collar Data

Hole Number UTM Coordinates Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Area DDH 26-022 719924 7199400 4,201 0 -60 149 JAC-Oculto DDH 26-028 720704 7198796 4,290 0 -60 245 Oculto East DDH 26-032 721184 7199435 4,535 0 -60 356 Oculto East DDH 26-034 721412 7199617 4,478 0 -60 269 Oculto East DDH 26-036 720171 7199283 4,254 25 -60 294 Oculto West

About Diablillos

The Diablillos property is located within the Puna region of Argentina, in the southern part of Salta Province along the border with Catamarca Province, approximately 160 km southwest of the city of Salta and 375 km northwest of the city of Catamarca. AbraSilver acquired the property in 2016, which comprises 15 contiguous and overlapping mineral concessions with excellent year-round road access.

Exploration to date has outlined multiple occurrences of silver-gold oxide mineralization at Oculto, JAC, Laderas, and Fantasma, located within a 500 m to 1.5 km distance surrounding the Oculto/JAC epicentre. To date, over 170,000 metres have been drilled on the property, which continues to demonstrate the strong growth potential of shallow, oxide-hosted silver and gold resources. In addition, a large porphyry complex is centered approximately 4 km northeast of Oculto which includes outcropping porphyry intrusions within a major zone of alteration and associated gold rich epithermal mineralization.

Comparatively nearby examples of high sulphidation epithermal deposits include: La Coipa (Chile); Yanacocha (Peru); El Indio (Chile); Lagunas Nortes/Alto Chicama (Peru) Veladero (Argentina); and Filo del Sol (Argentina). The most recent tank and heap leach Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos is shown in Table 2. Following completion of the DFS in June 2026, the Project also hosts Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 77.9 Mt grading 146 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq"), containing 184 Moz of silver and 1.8 Moz of gold (366 Moz AgEq). For additional details, please refer to the "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, Diablillos Silver-Gold Project" dated June 19, 2026, available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Table 2 - Diablillos Mineral Resource Estimate - As of April 30, 2026



Zone Category Tonnes

(000 t) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Contained Ag

(000 Oz) Contained Au

(000 Oz ) Contained AgEq

(000 Oz)

Tank Leach Oxides Measured 41,042 100 0.68 159 131,668 896 209,281 Indicated 60,978 41 0.58 92 81,060 1,143 180,078 Measured & 102,021 65 0.62 119 212,728 2,039 389,359 Indicated Inferred 14,400 25 0.57 74 11,468 262 34,187 Heap Leach Oxides Measured 25,469 13 0.09 19 10,997 76 15,425 Indicated 104,491 7 0.13 15 24,328 428 49,342 Measured & 129,960 8 0.12 16 35,325 503 64,767 Indicated













Inferred 34,947 6 0.14 14 6,939 158 16,153 Total Oxides Measured 66,512 67 0.45 105 142,665 971 224,706 Indicated 165,469 20 0.30 43 105,388 1,570 229,420 Measured & 231,981 33 0.34 61 248,053 2,542 454,127 Indicated













Inferred 49,347 12 0.26 32 18,406 420 50,340

Footnotes for Tank Leach Resource:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate. The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 34.50/oz Ag price, US $3,200/oz Au price, 86.6% process recovery for Au, and 80.9% process recovery for Ag, for the tank leaching and 74.3% process recovery for Au, and 46.8% process recovery for Ag, for the secondary heap leaching. Open pit optimization was constrained using a dual-process approach, with tank leaching as the primary process (total opex of US$32.30/t) and heap leaching as the secondary process (total opex of US$7.00/t). The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014). A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income] The Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and has a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit methods. In-situ bulk densities were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces. Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource was estimated by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), an INSA Consultora Managing Principal Geologist, and an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

Footnotes for Heap Leach Resource:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate. The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 34.50/oz Ag price, US $3,200/oz Au price, 86.6% process recovery for Au, and 80.9% process recovery for Ag, for the primary process tank leaching and 74.3% process recovery for Au, and 46.8% process recovery for Ag, for the secondary process heap leaching. Open pit optimization was constrained using a dual-process approach, with tank leaching as the primary process (total opex of US$32.30/t) and heap leaching as the secondary process (total opex of US$7.00/t). The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014). A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income]. The Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit methods. In-situ bulk density was assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces. Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource was estimated by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), an INSA Consultora Managing Principal Geologist, and an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

AbraSilver applies industry standard exploration methodologies and techniques, and all drill core samples are collected under the supervision of the Company's geologists in accordance with industry best practices. Drill core is transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where drill data is compared and verified with the core in the trays. Thereafter, it is logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples are then bagged, and quality control materials are inserted at regular intervals at site; these include blanks and certified reference materials as well as duplicate core samples which are collected in order to assess sampling precision and reproducibility. Groups of samples are then placed in large bags which are sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody during the transport of the samples from the project site to the laboratory.

All samples are received by the ASA (Alex Stewart Argentina) preparation laboratory in Salta, where they are prepared, then the pulp sachet is directly dispatched to its facility in Mendoza, Argentina, where they are analyzed. All samples are analyzed using a multi-element technique consisting of a four-acid digestion followed by ICP/AES detection, and gold is analyzed by 50g Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Silver results greater than 100g/t are re-analyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AAS finish.

Qualified Persons

David O'Connor P.Geo., Chief Geologist for AbraSilver, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a leading silver-gold development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos Project in the mining-friendly provinces of Salta and Catamarca, Argentina. The recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study highlights Diablillos as a robust, high-margin, long-life precious metals project with a strong production profile and substantial exploration upside. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

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Source: AbraSilver Resource Corp.