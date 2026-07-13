IRS Shifts From Audits to Collections - Clear Start Tax Warns Levies and Passport Holds Are Rising in 2026

As examination activity slows, tax practitioners are reporting a marked increase in aggressive collection actions - including bank levies and passport restrictions for those with significant tax debt.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / A quiet but consequential shift is underway in how the IRS pursues what it's owed. Practitioners across the country are reporting that as audit activity slows, the agency is leaning harder on collection tools - levies, liens, wage garnishments, and passport restrictions. Clear Start Tax says taxpayers carrying balances should understand that less audit attention does not mean less enforcement.

"There's a misconception that fewer audits means the IRS has eased up. The opposite is happening on the collection side," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "The agency is spending less time examining returns and more time collecting on balances it already has on the books."

The most visible edge of that shift is the passport program. Under federal law, the IRS can certify a taxpayer with a "seriously delinquent" tax debt - a threshold that adjusts for inflation each year - to the State Department, which can deny or revoke a passport. For frequent travelers and those who work abroad, a certification can arrive with little warning and disrupt travel plans, employment, or family obligations.

Levies and garnishments are climbing as well. Once the IRS completes its notice sequence, it can seize funds from bank accounts or a portion of wages without returning to court. Because these actions follow a documented timeline of letters, taxpayers who respond early have far more room to arrange an alternative - but those who ignore the notices often learn of the levy only when the money is already gone.

"Collections are, in a sense, more predictable than audits - they follow a paper trail you can see coming," the spokesperson added. "That predictability is exactly why waiting is so costly. Every ignored notice moves you closer to an action that's much harder to undo."

To help taxpayers stay ahead of intensifying collection activity, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Treating every IRS notice as time-sensitive, since collection actions follow the dates on those letters

Checking whether a balance approaches the "seriously delinquent" threshold that can affect a passport

Arranging an installment agreement or hardship status before a levy or garnishment takes effect

Not assuming that fewer audits means reduced enforcement - collection activity is trending the other way

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"The taxpayers who get hurt in this environment are the ones who mistake silence for safety," the spokesperson said. "Acting before enforcement escalates is the whole game."

About Clear Start Tax: Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below: https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/ (888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax Corporate Communications Department tech@clearstarttax.com (949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-shifts-from-audits-to-collections-clear-start-tax-warns-levi-1187637