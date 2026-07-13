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ACCESS Newswire
13.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Vice President Kamala D. Harris to Join National Bar Association President Ashley L. Upkins for One-On-One Conversation at 101st Annual Convention

Vice President Harris Joins President Upkins for a Candid Lawyer-to-Lawyer Discussion at the Annual Convention in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / In a powerful moment that will reverberate across the legal community, the 49th Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris will appear with National Bar Association (NBA) President Ashley L. Upkins on Thursday, July 30, during the NBA's 101st Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee. This highly anticipated one-on-one conversation promises an unvarnished exchange between two of the nation's foremost legal leaders.

The NBA's return to Nashville for the first time since 1950 is already a historic occasion. Set against the convention theme, The Rhythm of Excellence: The Power of Promise, The Energy of Now, Vice President Harris' on-stage conversation with President Upkins elevates the gathering from conference to moment: a public convening where law and leadership meet. Attendees can expect a rare opportunity to witness a candid conversation that foregrounds the profession's responsibility to democracy and justice.

"This is the kind of moment the NBA was made for," said NBA President Ashley L. Upkins. "To host Vice President Harris in a frank, peer-to-peer dialogue underscores our role as both guardians of the law and active shapers of the nation's future. We're bringing leaders together to wrestle with hard truths and, crucially, to turn those truths into action."

Vice President Harris' appearance will be a centerpiece of a week packed with substantive CLE programming, cross-sector panels, community engagement, and cultural celebrations. The convention schedule also features signature events including the Annual Arthenia Joyner Prayer Breakfast, corporate counsel summits, a Presidential Convening of Divine Nine leaders, the Thurgood Marshall Awards Luncheon, and the President's Ball aboard the General Jackson Showboat.

"As we enter our second century," President Upkins added, "we're not gathering for accolades, we're gathering to do the work. This conversation with Vice President Harris is a clarifying moment: lawyering as service and leadership as duty."

Registration and Media Credentials
For convention registration, programming details, and media credential requests, visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/0fc834ac-ddc4-430a-87f6-d4293dd17146/summary

About The National Bar Association

Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association was established at a time when Black lawyers were excluded from membership in the American Bar Association. Now marking over 100 years of service, the NBA has grown into a global organization with more than 60,000 members, affiliates, and supporters. For more than a century, the NBA has been at the forefront of advancing civil rights, judicial independence, professional excellence, and equal access to justice in the United States and abroad.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Janie Mackenzie
Vice President, Public Relations
Ascendant Group Branding
janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com | 856-473-2166

SOURCE: National Bar Association



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/vice-president-kamala-d.-harris-to-join-national-bar-association-president-ashley-l.-upk-1189502

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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