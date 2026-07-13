Glioblastoma Foundation Marks 10 Years with New Push to Accelerate Personalized Treatment

As glioblastoma continues to challenge the medical community, the Foundation unveils a new genomic testing lab, an advancing drug pipeline, and a sharper focus on accelerating personalized treatment for patients ahead of Glioblastoma Awareness Day on July 15.

DURHAM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Over the past decade, the Glioblastoma Foundation has worked to advance research, educate patients and caregivers, support the glioblastoma community, and foster collaborations aimed at improving outcomes for individuals facing one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

As it enters its second decade, the Glioblastoma Foundation is expanding its efforts by building the infrastructure needed to advance precision medicine and therapeutic development for glioblastoma patients.

Among these efforts is the establishment of a CLIA-certified genomic testing laboratory being developed to provide genomic testing for glioblastoma patients and designed to ensure that no glioblastoma patient is denied molecular testing due to insurance status or ability to pay.

The laboratory is currently in its final stages of testing and personnel training, and will open its doors for patient sample testing in July 2026.

The Foundation has also expanded into therapeutic development through its acquisition and continued development of lisavanbulin, an investigational therapy for glioblastoma. A Phase 1/2a study published in Cell Reports Medicine showed durable benefit in a subset of patients, several of whom remain on the therapy years later. The Foundation continues to build in-house scientific capabilities designed to translate discoveries like this into new treatments for patients.

"Ten years ago, we founded the Glioblastoma Foundation with a single mission-to transform glioblastoma therapy," said Gita Kwatra, PharmD, MBA, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Glioblastoma Foundation. "Everything we have done over the last decade has been guided by that vision. While we are proud of what has been accomplished, we believe our most important work still lies ahead. We remain committed to building the scientific and clinical infrastructure needed to bring better options and greater hope to patients and families."

The Foundation will continue its anniversary celebration throughout 2026 with a series of events, including the "Personalized Drug Development for Glioblastoma" Symposium on July 15, Glioblastoma Awareness Day, in Durham, North Carolina. The event will bring together clinicians, researchers, patients, caregivers, and advocates to discuss the future of precision medicine and therapeutic development for glioblastoma and will also celebrate the launch of the laboratory.

About the Glioblastoma Foundation

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Glioblastoma Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming glioblastoma therapy through research, education, precision medicine, and therapeutic development. The Foundation operates a CLIA-certified genomic testing laboratory focused on advancing genomic testing for glioblastoma patients, and supports the clinical development of lisavanbulin, an investigational therapy for glioblastoma. The Glioblastoma Foundation is committed to improving outcomes for patients and families affected by this disease. For more information, visit glioblastomafoundation.org.

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SOURCE: Glioblastoma Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glioblastoma-foundation-marks-10-years-with-new-push-to-accelerate-pe-1189764