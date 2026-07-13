Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc: Cyber Enviro-Tech Announces Commercialization Strategy Supported by $30 Million Capital Commitment

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI), an environmental technology company focused on developing sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging clean energy systems, today highlighted the continued execution of its commercialization strategy, building upon the Company's July 2026 Equity Line of Credit financing commitment that provides access to up to $30 million in growth capital.

The financing provides CETI with access to capital as the Company builds the operational infrastructure necessary to commercialize its expanding portfolio of environmental technologies, including its strategic relationship with Air Power USA. The financing provides management with the flexibility to strategically deploy its environmental technologies while minimizing dilution by accessing funds only as needed.

Building upon the Company's July 10, 2026 announcement regarding the establishment of its Southern California manufacturing and operations center, CETI is now executing the first phase of its domestic commercialization strategy. The Southern California facility will serve as the Company's initial U.S. manufacturing plant and is expected to reduce shipping costs, shorten delivery times, improve customer responsiveness, and support fulfillment of Air Power USA's growing North American pipeline of commercial opportunities.

The establishment of domestic operations represents an important milestone as CETI continues its transition from technology development toward commercial execution. As Air Power's North American business expands, the Company also continues evaluating opportunities to establish a larger manufacturing and assembly operation in the Phoenix metropolitan area to support future production growth and increasing customer demand.

"Earlier this month, the Company established access to up to $30 million in growth capital through an Equity Line of Credit. Management recognizes that growth would require both financial flexibility and operational execution," said Kim D. Southworth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "Our July 10 announcement establishing a Southern California operations center marking the first major milestone in generating sustainable revenues. CETI is now building the infrastructure necessary to support a growing pipeline of opportunities while positioning the Company for long-term growth."

The Company believes its relationship with Air Power USA significantly expands CETI's environmental technology platform by complementing its established commercial water remediation business. The deployable zero-emission energy systems will serve commercial, municipal, industrial, utility, emergency response, and critical infrastructure markets. Management believes this diversified strategy positions CETI to capitalize on multiple environmental and clean energy opportunities while creating sustainable long-term shareholder value.

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on developing sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, environmental sustainability, and clean energy infrastructure across global markets.

About Air Power USA

Air Power USA has developed compressed-air energy systems designed to provide deployable clean power for off-grid, industrial, municipal, and infrastructure applications. Visit AirpowerUSA.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding commercial activities, operational expansion, manufacturing plans, customer opportunities, business strategy, and anticipated revenue opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including customer demand, financing, project execution, regulatory approvals, manufacturing readiness, and general market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact for CETI:

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyber-envirotech.com

SOURCE: Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyber-enviro-tech-announces-commercialization-strategy-supported-by-30-million-c-1190087