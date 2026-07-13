Galantas Gold Corporation: Galantas Gold to Acquire 20,000 TPD Crushing Plant for Andacollo Gold Project, Chile

Major Milestone Significantly Advances Project Execution and Reduces Restart Capital

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Galantas Gold Corporation ("Galantas" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GAL)(AIM:GAL)(OTC PINK:GALKF) announces that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a complete three-stage crushing plant and associated agglomeration plant equipment located in Mexico for installation at its 100%-owned Andacollo Gold Project in Chile, for total consideration of US$4.2 million. Completion remains subject to execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement and satisfaction of customary conditions, including regulatory, corporate, export, import and other third-party approvals.

The crushing plant is designed for a nominal throughput capacity of approximately 20,000 tonnes per day and is reported by the seller to be in good operating condition, subject to Galantas' ongoing technical, legal and title due diligence. The acquisition represents a significant milestone in the Company's restart strategy and forms a key component of the planned development of the Andacollo Gold Project.

To execute the relocation of the plant, Galantas has appointed M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation ("M3"), an internationally recognized engineering firm with extensive experience in the design, construction and delivery of large mining projects throughout the Americas. M3 has commenced the detailed engineering and project execution activities, including plant documentation, disassembly planning, logistics, transportation engineering, and preparation for reassembly and commissioning in Chile.

With the crushing facility now secured, the Company expects gold production at Andacollo Gold to commence in Q1 2027.

Mario Stifano, CEO of Galantas, commented: "This acquisition is another major execution milestone for Galantas and materially advances the development of the Andacollo Gold Project. Securing a high-quality, proven crushing plant significantly reduces project execution risk, shortens the development schedule and represents substantial capital savings compared with constructing a new crushing facility. Together with our engineering partners at M3, we have now transitioned from project planning into active execution."

Robert Sedgemore, SVP of Operations of Galantas, continued: "Our project execution team is now fully mobilized at Andacollo Gold. Engineering has commenced, procurement activities are accelerating, site infrastructure work is progressing, and we continue to advance the permitting,

construction and operational readiness programs required to bring Andacollo Gold back into production."

Project Execution Underway

Galantas has assembled an experienced technical, engineering and operations team to lead execution of the restart program. Current activities include:

Detailed engineering for crushing plant relocation and installation

Site preparation and infrastructure upgrades

Procurement and contracting for key project work packages

Operational readiness planning

Mine planning and development activities

Recruitment and expansion of the Chilean operating team

Advancement of environmental, permitting and regulatory activities

Figure 1. Photos of the three-stage crushing plant being acquired by Galantas

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of the Indiana Project and the Andacollo Gold Project in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Company is admitted to trading on AIM and accordingly, further disclosure on the matter can be found on the Company's profile on the London Stock Exchange website.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "UK MAR") which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of the UK MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation

Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@galantas.com

Website: www.galantas.com

Telephone: +1 416-848-7744

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)

Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters

Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)

David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Grant Barker (Sales & Brokering)

Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470

SOURCE: Galantas Gold Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galantas-gold-to-acquire-20-000-tpd-crushing-plant-for-andacollo-gold-project-chi-1190193