London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Visuable, an award-winning digital agency specializing in brand-led websites, has received a Web Excellence Award for its work on the Los Mochis website. The award recognizes Visuable's ability to blend creative design, user experience, and strategic storytelling into a high-impact digital experience for one of London's most distinctive restaurant brands.

The Web Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievements in website design, digital experiences, and online innovation, honoring projects that demonstrate excellence in creativity, functionality, and user engagement.

Visuable's Redesign of the Los Mochis Website Wins Web Excellence Award

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The recognition adds to Visuable's growing portfolio of award-winning digital work and reinforces the agency's focus on creating websites that function as strategic brand experiences, not simply online brochures.

Los Mochis is one of London's most distinctive restaurant concepts, bringing together Japanese culinary precision with the vibrant flavors, rituals, and culture of Mexico. With this in mind, Visuable designed a website that focused on:

Immersive visual storytelling : Rich photography and carefully curated visuals capture the atmosphere, energy and distinctive dining experience of Los Mochis.

: Rich photography and carefully curated visuals capture the atmosphere, energy and distinctive dining experience of Los Mochis. Simplified user journeys : Navigation and content structure were refined to help visitors easily explore menus, events and reservation information.

: Navigation and content structure were refined to help visitors easily explore menus, events and reservation information. Brand-first design : Every design decision was aligned with Los Mochis' unique fusion of Mexican and Japanese influences.

: Every design decision was aligned with Los Mochis' unique fusion of Mexican and Japanese influences. Seamless user experience : Key information was made easy to access while preserving the elevated, immersive feel of the website.

: Key information was made easy to access while preserving the elevated, immersive feel of the website. Growth-oriented foundation: The website was structured to support long-term discoverability, engagement and business growth through strategic content, SEO considerations and clear conversion pathways.

Brand Photography Courtesy of Los Mochis

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"Our goal was to create a website that felt as immersive as the restaurant itself. Los Mochis has such a strong visual identity and a unique story to tell, so we wanted every interaction to feel intentional and connected to the experience guests have when they visit," said Inka Simola, Senior Design Lead at Visuable.

Alongside winning a Web Excellence Award, the redesign has strengthened Los Mochis' digital presence by creating a more immersive, intuitive and brand-aligned experience for visitors. The new website supports clearer user journeys, stronger engagement and improved discoverability, while giving the restaurant a digital platform that reflects the quality, energy and ambition of the brand.

Since launch, Los Mochis has seen an almost 70% increase in page views, alongside notable growth in site visits, search traffic and website clicks.

These results show how brand-led website design, clear user journeys and strategic content can turn a restaurant website into a stronger brand and business asset. To learn more about Visuable and its web design services, please visit https://visuable.co/.

About Visuable

Visuable is an award-winning web design, branding, and SEO agency specializing in custom Squarespace and Shopify websites for ambitious brands worldwide. Founded in 2015, the London-based agency has helped more than 2,000 businesses across 50+ locations create high-converting digital experiences that combine strategic design, compelling brand storytelling, and search visibility. Through its integrated approach to branding, web design, copywriting, and SEO, Visuable helps organizations build stronger online presences and drive long-term growth.

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Source: DesignRush