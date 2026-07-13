New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has recently announced the winners of its July 2026 Best Design Awards. The awards spotlight the agencies and brands redefining how design drives business impact across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video categories.

DesignRush Announces the Winners of its July Design Awards Across Six Categories

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Each month, the Design Awards recognize exceptional projects that define emerging trends and showcase design's power to shape perception, spark emotion, and strengthen brands. Selected by a panel of industry experts, this month's winners show how thoughtful creative execution can elevate storytelling, engage audiences, and transform perceptions across every medium.

The winners of the Design Awards in July 2026 are:

Best Website Design: Digital Silk for turning IFF's 2025 Sustainability Report into a scrollytelling experience that makes ESG data easy to follow.

Digital Silk for turning IFF's 2025 Sustainability Report into a scrollytelling experience that makes ESG data easy to follow. Best Logo Design: Graphéine for designing CapAtlantique La Baule-Guérande Agglo's lettermark, which builds an "A" from the region's salt pans.

Graphéine for designing CapAtlantique La Baule-Guérande Agglo's lettermark, which builds an "A" from the region's salt pans. Best Print Design: Brainlabs for placing Polaroid's "The Best of Summer Is Analog" campaign directly where its message lands hardest, offline and outdoors.

Brainlabs for placing Polaroid's "The Best of Summer Is Analog" campaign directly where its message lands hardest, offline and outdoors. Best App Design: Rondesignlab for developing the Airofit app, which turns real-time breathing data into a clear, single-metric interface.

Rondesignlab for developing the Airofit app, which turns real-time breathing data into a clear, single-metric interface. Best Packaging Design: Happycentro for crafting I AM ITALIANO's bold, illustration-driven packaging that doubles as a collectible postcard.

Happycentro for crafting I AM ITALIANO's bold, illustration-driven packaging that doubles as a collectible postcard. Best Video Design: Dentsu Creative for producing IKEA Canada's "Assemble the World," a shoppable World Cup film built from everyday IKEA products.

Visit DesignRush to explore the top design companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a brand discovery platform and agency directory that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews, ranked agency lists and monthly design awards recognized across the industry. DesignRush draws more than one million monthly visitors and has earned over 12,000 AI citations and nearly 3,000 media pickups. To find vetted agencies by specialty, location or budget, visit designrush.com.

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Source: DesignRush