CSG positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communications Management, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Communications Management vendors.

CSG, with its comprehensive solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence, and customer impact.

PUNE, India, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named CSG as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communications Management, 2026.

Saurabh Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "CSG stands out for moving AI beyond content assistance and embedding it directly into live customer journeys. Its AI agents support use cases such as payment reminders, intent classification, content generation, and fraud identification, supported by governance controls and a multi model architecture. This gives enterprises a practical foundation for using AI to improve decision speed, journey completion, and operational efficiency while maintaining oversight of customer communication outcomes."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Customer Communications Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"It's an honor to see CSG recognized as a leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix for Customer Communications Management," said Katie Costanzo, President, Customer Experience, CSG. "Clear and timely communications directly power business results, and today's brands need AI that goes beyond content creation to close the loop from insight to action. With CSG Xponent, brands cut through the noise and ensure mission-critical communications drive engagement and trust in the moments that matter."

Additional Resources:

For more information about CSG, visit here

About CSG:

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Julia Dakhlia

External Communications

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julia.dakhlia@csgi.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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