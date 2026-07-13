DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.6058 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29698699 CODE: PRAM ISIN: LU2300295XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAM Sequence No.: 436092 EQS News ID: 2364906 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2026 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)