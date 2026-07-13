The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines says it is working to modernize the country's transmission grid through updates set out in the 2026 edition of the Philippine Grid Code, rules operating the country's high-voltage power transmission system. The updated code is geared towards helping the grid accommodate variable renewable energy, including solar, alongside storage technologies such as battery energy storage systems, pumped-storage hydropower and compressed air energy storage. ERC says it will incorporate new technical requirements for solar-plus-storage plants that use ...

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