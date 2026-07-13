Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Continues Momentum With Strategic Focus on High-Speed EV Charging Opportunities

Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today celebrated its 10.38% share price gain on Friday as another encouraging milestone while reaffirming its commitment to pursuing innovative opportunities in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle charging industry.

The Company continues to evaluate potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations operating under the ELEKTROS brand. Any future installations remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Management believes that reliable charging infrastructure will continue to play an important role in the expansion of electric mobility. Accordingly, ELEKTROS intends to carefully assess site selection, branding, customer demand, operational planning, and other strategic considerations as it advances its long-term business objectives.

"Our goal is to thoughtfully pursue opportunities that can strengthen our business while positioning ELEKTROS for long-term success," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "We remain committed to disciplined execution, innovation, and creating lasting value for our shareholders."

Industry observers continue to emphasize the importance of high-speed charging infrastructure as electric vehicle adoption expands globally.

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, has previously highlighted the importance of expanding fast-charging access and opening charging networks to support broader EV adoption.

Reuters has reported that expanding charging infrastructure remains a key component in accelerating electric vehicle adoption and reducing range anxiety among consumers.

Bloomberg has noted that large-scale investment in charging infrastructure is expected to be essential to support the continued growth of electric vehicles worldwide.

Benzinga has reported that demand for EV charging infrastructure continues to grow alongside global electric vehicle adoption, underscoring the need for reliable and accessible high-speed charging solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-continues-momentum-with-strategic-focus-on-high-speed-ev-charging-opportunities-1190040