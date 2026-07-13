Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.: Pliant Therapeutics Names Flavia Borellini, Ph.D. and Robert Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E. to Board of Directors

Appointments bring global oncology drug development experience

and deepen Board's operational and regulatory expertise

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics, today announced the appointments of Flavia Borellini, Ph.D. and Robert Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E. to its Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Flavia and Robert, two accomplished biopharmaceutical leaders whose broad expertise in global oncology drug development will be of tremendous value to Pliant as we continue development of PLN-101095," said Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pliant. "Flavia, as a recognized leader in precision oncology, has led the global development, approval and launch of multiple oncology drugs including first-in-class therapeutics. Rob brings longstanding drug development and regulatory expertise, including the approval of several targeted and immuno-oncology medicines. The Board and I look forward to leveraging their extensive knowledge."

Dr. Borellini has more than 25 years of executive management experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries with a focus on the global development of targeted oncology drugs from preclinical to commercial stage. Dr. Borellini most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for Acerta Pharma, overseeing the successful development and approval of Calquence (acalabrutinib). Prior to this, Dr. Borellini held key senior level positions within AstraZeneca including Global Franchise Head, Hematology, where she led the global development, approval, and commercialization of Tagrisso (osimertinib). Prior to AstraZeneca, Dr. Borellini held roles of increasing responsibility at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, where she led the development, approval and launch of Zelboraf (vemurafenib). Dr. Borellini also served as the program leader for Herceptin® (trastuzumab) and Tarceva® (erlotinib). Dr. Borellini received a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology from the University of Modena.

In addition to Pliant, Dr. Borellini currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cantargia AP, Kartos Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines.

Dr. Iannone brings more than two decades of executive leadership and clinical drug development experience to Pliant. Dr. Iannone currently serves as Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, overseeing clinical operations, product development and regulatory affairs. Prior to joining Jazz, Dr. Iannone held the role of Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development at Immunomedics. Prior to Immunomedics, he held roles of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Head of Immuno-oncology, Global Medicines Development. While at AstraZeneca, Dr. Iannone oversaw the development of Imfinzi (durvalumab). Earlier in his career, Dr. Iannone held management roles at Merck, most recently Executive Director and Section Head of Oncology Clinical Development, serving as a development leader for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Dr. Iannone received his M.D. from Yale University School of Medicine with Alpha Omega Alpha honors and a Master of Science in Clinical Epidemiology from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Dr. Iannone completed his training in Pediatrics and subsequently Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital before joining the faculty of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition to Pliant, Dr. Iannone currently serves on the Board of Directors of Autolus Therapeutics.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics. Pliant's lead program is PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of avß8 and avß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of ICI-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. PLN-101095 is being investigated in FORTIFY, a Phase 1b indication expansion trial enrolling patients with NSCLC, tumors with high tumor mutational burden or clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Pliant's preclinical research is focused on tissue-specific delivery and internalization of drug payloads utilizing integrin receptor-binding molecules with programs focused on delivering siRNAs to skeletal muscle cells, adipocytes, and renal cells. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow Pliant on social media at X, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@pliantrx.com