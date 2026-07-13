Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.: Texas Capital Appoints Mo Jamous as Chief Digital and Information Officer

DALLAS, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, announced the appointment of Mo Jamous as Managing Director, Chief Digital and Information Officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Jamous will lead the firm's technology strategy and organization, including infrastructure, enterprise architecture, application development, data platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) enablement and information security. Jamous will report to Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Texas Capital, and serve as a member of the firm's Operating Council.

"Mo has proven experience in modernizing technology organizations and delivering client-focused solutions across complex, highly regulated institutions," said Holmes. "Building on the significant progress we have made, Mo will further strengthen our technology platform, drive innovation and help support the firm's strategic objectives."

Jamous joins Texas Capital from U.S. Bank, where he most recently served as the Chief Information Officer for Consumer, Business Banking and AI/ML Technologies. At U.S. Bank, he led technology strategy and delivery for consumer and business banking platforms, digital channels, data platforms and enterprise AI initiatives. Prior, Jamous was Head of Global Digital Technologies at BBVA, where he helped lead the bank's global digital transformation and oversaw technology teams responsible for award-winning mobile and digital banking experiences across international markets.

"I am thrilled to join Texas Capital and contribute to a firm with a strong culture, ambitious vision and unwavering focus on its employees and clients," said Jamous. "Leveraging the solid foundation already in place, I look forward to working with talented teams across the organization to advance our technology capabilities and deliver solutions for our stakeholders."

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank ("TCB"). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, Texas Capital is headquartered in Dallas with offices and financial centers in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, Member FDIC. For more information, please visit texascapital.com.



