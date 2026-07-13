TopGum Industries Ltd.: TopGum Accelerates Growth: H2 2026 Revenue to Reflect an Annualized Run Rate Exceeding $145 Million

Strategic North American Customer, a High-Growth Emerging Brand, Plans Q4 2026 Costco Launch in the U.S. of a Product Exclusively Supplied by TopGum

TopGum expects revenue in the second half of 2026 to reflect an annualized run rate of more than $145 million, more than 20% above the approximately $120 million annualized run rate reflected in the second half of 2025 and reported earlier this year.

Growth is driven primarily by expanding business with existing strategic customers and high-growth emerging brands in North America.

A strategic North American customer plans to launch a product at Costco in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2026. TopGum expects the launch to contribute single-digit millions of dollars in revenue in 2026, with a more substantial contribution expected in 2027.

RAMAT-GAN, Israel and SDEROT, Israel, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TopGum Industries Ltd. (TASE: TPGM), a leading developer and manufacturer of gummy dietary supplements, today announced that, based on year-to-date performance and updated forecasts, it expects revenue in the second half of 2026 to reflect an annualized run rate of more than $145 million.

This represents an increase of more than 20% compared with the approximately $120 million annualized run rate reflected in the second half of 2025 and reported by the Company earlier this year.

The increase is driven primarily by expanding business with existing strategic customers and high-growth emerging brands in North America. The Company continues to execute its strategy of partnering with innovative, high-growth emerging brands with significant long-term growth potential.

As part of this expansion, a strategic North American emerging brand customer for which TopGum develops and manufactures a product using TopGum's proprietary, patented Gummiceuticals formulation has informed the Company that it plans to launch the product at Costco in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2026. TopGum is the exclusive developer and supplier of the product.

The customer is a high-growth North American emerging brand with a strong position in the probiotics category and a business that, to date, has focused primarily on online sales. The planned Costco launch represents a significant step in the customer's expansion into major retail channels.

TopGum estimates that the launch will contribute single-digit millions of dollars in revenue in 2026, with a more substantial financial contribution expected in 2027.

Eyal Shohat, Chief Executive Officer of TopGum, said:

"Our expected annualized revenue run rate of more than $145 million reflects the strong momentum we continue to build across our business with high-growth brands, particularly in North America. By combining differentiated product development capabilities with a global manufacturing footprint in Israel, Canada, and the U.S., we are well positioned to support growing customer demand and grow alongside our customers. The planned Costco launch by one of our strategic customers is an important milestone and further validates our partnership-driven growth strategy."

Note Regarding Annualized Revenue Run Rate

The annualized revenue run rate presented in this release is derived by annualizing the Company's expected revenue for the second half of 2026. It is not a forecast of the Company's full-year 2026 revenue and should not be interpreted as such.

About TopGum

Founded in 2004, TopGum Industries Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of gummy dietary supplements, serving customers worldwide. The Group operates manufacturing facilities in Sderot, Israel; Canada; and the United States and employs over 400 people worldwide.

The Company's shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TPGM). Eyal Shohat serves as Chief Executive Officer, Raviv Zoller as Executive Chairman of the Board, Hai Hayon as President and co-founder, and Roi Lusternik as co-founder.

Contacts

TopGum Industries Ltd.

Nir Ogolnik, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TopGum Industries Ltd.