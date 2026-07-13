RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Adds Optex Systems to July 16 Virtual Investor Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced that Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:OPXS) has joined the lineup for its Vertical Economy: The Race to Dominate the Skies virtual investor conference, taking place this week on Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

The conference will feature 12 presenting companies spanning drones, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, aerospace systems, satellite infrastructure, autonomous flight technologies, defense applications, and advanced aviation solutions. The full schedule is available at the registration link below.

Registration is free and open to the public: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/87490314692

"The commercialization of the skies is creating one of the most compelling investment opportunities of the decade," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "From autonomous aerial systems and advanced aircraft to space-based infrastructure and next-generation aerospace technologies, companies are redefining transportation, logistics, defense, communications, and industrial operations. This conference gives investors direct access to the public companies building the future of the vertical economy."

The virtual investor conference will feature presentations from CEOs and senior executives of publicly traded companies operating across key segments of the emerging aerial economy, including:

Drone technologies and autonomous aerial systems

eVTOL aircraft and advanced air mobility

Aerospace manufacturing and aviation technologies

Satellite infrastructure and space-based communications

Defense, surveillance, and unmanned systems

Commercialization strategies, regulatory developments, and market expansion

Each company presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, providing investors the opportunity to engage directly with management teams, evaluate execution strategies, and assess both near- and long-term value creation potential.

View the full schedule and register here: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/87490314692

What Investors Will Gain

The conference offers investors a focused, high-value opportunity to learn about:

Public-company executives driving innovation across the vertical economy

Emerging trends in autonomous flight, aerospace, and advanced aviation

Commercialization strategies for next-generation air mobility and aerospace platforms

Competitive positioning within rapidly evolving aviation, defense, and satellite markets

Key growth catalysts, strategic partnerships, and regulatory milestones shaping the industry

Whether retail investors seeking exposure to the next generation of aerospace innovation or institutional and professional investors evaluating emerging public-company opportunities, attendees will gain concise, actionable insights into companies positioned to capitalize on the expanding commercialization of airspace and the technologies transforming how people, goods, and data move through the skies.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchip-adds-optex-systems-to-july-16-virtual-investor-conferenc-1190195