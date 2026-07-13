Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Award-winning wealth management firm Rebalance proudly announces that Sonja Breeding, CFP, CCFC, Senior Vice President of Wealth Management, has been named to the $100M Club: Top Female Advisor 2026 list by InvestmentNews. This recognition honors exceptional women in financial advising who demonstrate professional excellence, industry leadership, and a strong commitment to their clients' financial success.

With over 20 years in the financial services industry, Breeding has built a reputation for delivering personalized, strategic guidance to her clients. Her approach empowers them to make informed decisions and pursue long-term financial goals. Her thoughtful approach, deep industry knowledge, and unwavering integrity have earned her the trust of clients and colleagues alike.

"Sonja is a star on our team, who is dedicated to providing her clients with excellent advice," said Scott Puritz, Rebalance Managing Director. "She is truly deserving of this Top Female Advisor recognition, and we could not be more excited for her."

The Top Female Advisor award celebrates advisors who are making a significant impact in the wealth management industry while breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks for success. This prestigious award involved a rigorous application review and selection process of nearly 400 female advisors throughout the U.S., from which only 108 were selected.

Breeding joins a select group of professionals whose work is shaping the future of financial advising.

"It is truly an honor to receive such a significant recognition among such an amazing group of women in the wealth management industry," said Breeding. "This award is a testament to the incredible clients I work with every day and the support of my outstanding team at Rebalance."

About Rebalance

The Rebalance Investment Committee features top leaders in the investment world, including Princeton Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel, author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street, and Dr. Charley Ellis, former Chairman of the Yale Endowment Investment Committee. Joining them are Kristi Craig, Chief Investment Officer for the $1.4 billion National Geographic endowment, and Jay Vivian, who led the $100+ billion IBM fund's shift to passive investing.

Together, these experts shape Rebalance's client portfolios with proven, hands-on expertise.

Rebalance, with offices in Bethesda, Md., Palo Alto, Calif., and Beverly Hills, Calif., manages over $1.9 billion for 600+ clients nationwide. Named a Top RIA Firm by Forbes and Best Financial Advisory Firm by USA Today in 2023 and 2026, Rebalance combines world-class investment management, tailored financial planning, and fiduciary financial advice. Featured by NPR, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and others, Rebalance is committed to building financial security for individuals and their families.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304723

Source: Rebalance