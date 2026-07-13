DIESSE Diagnostica Senese S.p.A., an Italian leader in specialty in vitro diagnostics (IVD), today announced the establishment of DIESSE Inc., the company's first wholly owned U.S. subsidiary. The move marks a significant milestone in DIESSE's international growth strategy and reinforces its long-term commitment to the United States, one of the world's largest and most advanced markets for in vitro diagnostics.

Following years of serving the U.S. market through commercial partnerships, DIESSE is now establishing a direct local presence to better support healthcare providers, clinical laboratories, and industry partners. As a biotechnology company focused on specialty diagnostics, DIESSE develops innovative, high-clinical-value diagnostic tests including its immunoassay CHORUS line and ESR solutions whose adoption is best supported through direct scientific engagement, hands-on technical expertise, and ongoing collaboration with laboratory professionals and clinicians. A direct presence in the U.S. is the natural next step in delivering on this commitment.

Through this direct presence, DIESSE will be better positioned to introduce advanced diagnostic solutions, provide localized technical and scientific support, and foster stronger relationships with customers and partners. The company believes this investment will help advance laboratory medicine while improving diagnostic decision-making and patient care.

DIESSE Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, a strategic location recognized for its thriving life sciences industry, leading academic institutions, and world-class healthcare ecosystem.

"DIESSE has more than 45 years of history in in vitro diagnostics. Over the past years, we have consistently invested more than 10% of our revenues in R&D, because I believe that the role of a mid-cap biotech company is to remain actively engaged in innovation and to translate scientific progress into practical diagnostic solutions," said Massimiliano Boggetti, CEO of DIESSE Diagnostica Senese. "We have also expanded our manufacturing capabilities through our advanced Biotech Campus in Italy. Today, our ambition is to evolve from an international company into a truly multinational organization, with a direct presence in the key markets where we want to grow, collaborate, and create long-term value."

"The opening of DIESSE Inc. in the United States is an important step in bringing that vision closer to our customers," said Giovanni Lozano, President of DIESSE Inc. "With a dedicated local organization, we will be able to work more closely with U.S. laboratories, provide responsive technical and scientific support, and build stronger relationships within one of the world's most dynamic healthcare and innovation ecosystems."

To support its growing presence in the United States, DIESSE has also launched a dedicated U.S. website, diesse-us.com, providing healthcare professionals, laboratory specialists, and commercial partners with information about the company's diagnostic portfolio, technologies, and local operations.

About DIESSE Diagnostica Senese

DIESSE Diagnostica Senese S.p.A. is a leading Italian producer of specialty in vitro diagnostics, immunoassay, autoimmunity, infectious diseases and automated ESR systems. With a portfolio of over 190 specialty tests, DIESSE's instruments and reagents are used by clinical IVD laboratories, hospitals, and private labs worldwide. Headquartered in Italy, the company operates through a global network of direct subsidiaries and commercial partners. For more information, visit diesse.it/en or the dedicated U.S. site at diesse-us.com.

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Contacts:

Email: info@diesse.it