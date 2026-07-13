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PR Newswire
13.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
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International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Opens Applications for 2026 Fall Semester 'Student Journey Scholarship'

Entries for the 2026 Fall semester will be accepted July 13-October 4, 2026, and one student will be selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship.

To apply for IMG's Student Journey Scholarship, applicants are asked to submit a 500-word essay or 3-minute video describing their journey that led them to pursue higher education in the United States and how this education will help them achieve their personal and professional goals.

Last semester, IMG awarded the scholarship to Duncan Stanley, a civil engineering student at the Florida Institute of Technology.

"Receiving this scholarship means a great deal to me and my family. It not only helps ease the financial burden of studying abroad, but it also reinforces my commitment to making the most of this opportunity and giving back to my community in Jamaica," said Stanley.

To apply for the Student Journey Scholarship, visit www.imglobal.com/student-journey-scholarship. The deadline to apply for the 2026 Fall semester scholarship is October 4, 2026, and the winner will be announced November 9, 2026.

For information about IMG's leading international student health insurance plans, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG (International Medical Group)
IMG (International Medical Group), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/img-opens-applications-for-2026-fall-semester-student-journey-scholarship-302823052.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.