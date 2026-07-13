International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Opens Applications for 2026 Fall Semester 'Student Journey Scholarship'

Entries for the 2026 Fall semester will be accepted July 13-October 4, 2026, and one student will be selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship.

To apply for IMG's Student Journey Scholarship, applicants are asked to submit a 500-word essay or 3-minute video describing their journey that led them to pursue higher education in the United States and how this education will help them achieve their personal and professional goals.

Last semester, IMG awarded the scholarship to Duncan Stanley, a civil engineering student at the Florida Institute of Technology.

"Receiving this scholarship means a great deal to me and my family. It not only helps ease the financial burden of studying abroad, but it also reinforces my commitment to making the most of this opportunity and giving back to my community in Jamaica," said Stanley.

To apply for the Student Journey Scholarship, visit www.imglobal.com/student-journey-scholarship. The deadline to apply for the 2026 Fall semester scholarship is October 4, 2026, and the winner will be announced November 9, 2026.

For information about IMG's leading international student health insurance plans, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG (International Medical Group)

IMG (International Medical Group), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

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