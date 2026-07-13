Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic's Chikungunya Vaccine Submitted for Regulatory Approval in Brazil

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 13, 2026 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced that its partner, Eurofarma, has submitted a marketing authorization application to the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) for Bavarian Nordic's chikungunya vaccine, CHIKV VLP, for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus in individuals 12 years of age and older.

The submission represents a key milestone in the partnership established between Bavarian Nordic and Eurofarma and marks an important step toward making the vaccine available in one of the countries most affected by chikungunya. Brazil accounts for a substantial proportion of reported chikungunya cases and related deaths globally, underscoring the continued need for effective preventive measures against the disease.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: "The submission to Anvisa represents an important milestone in our strategy to expand access to our chikungunya vaccine beyond traditional travel markets and into regions where the disease poses a significant and recurring public health burden. Through our partnership with Eurofarma, we are combining global vaccine innovation with strong local expertise to support access for populations living at risk of chikungunya. We look forward to working closely with Eurofarma and Anvisa throughout the review process."

João Siffert, Vice President of Innovation at Eurofarma, said: "The introduction of the vaccine reinforces Eurofarma's commitment to expanding public access to innovative healthcare products capable of addressing important public health challenges with efficacy and safety. Chikungunya continues to spread in Brazil and generates a significant impact on patients, not only during the acute infection but also through chronic effects, affecting both patients and healthcare systems. This vaccine uses a modern and widely validated technology, with a favorable safety profile and the ability to induce a rapid immune response, contributing to strengthening disease prevention efforts."

About the partnership with Eurofarma

In January 2026, Bavarian Nordic entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Eurofarma covering Brazil. Under the agreement, Eurofarma is responsible for regulatory activities, commercialization, and distribution of the vaccine in the territory, while Bavarian Nordic remains the manufacturer and supplier of the product. Eurofarma also holds a right of first refusal for future opportunities in the broader Latin American region.

About CHIKV VLP

CHIKV VLP is a single dose, prefilled, adjuvanted VLP recombinant protein vaccine for active immunization to prevent disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 12 years and older. It is designed to induce a robust seroresponse, with protective immunity starting to develop as early as one week after vaccination.

The vaccine does not contain viral genetic material and is therefore non-infectious and unable to cause disease, supporting its use across a broad population.

The vaccine has already been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Swissmedic and Health Canada under the trade name VIMKUNYA.

About chikungunya

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the chikungunya virus. In the past 20 years, the virus has emerged across several regions in Asia, Africa, and the Americas, including many popular travel destinations, often causing large unpredictable outbreaks. Since its discovery, chikungunya has been identified in more than 110 countries1. Chikungunya typically presents with acute symptoms, including fever, rash, fatigue, headache, and often severe and incapacitating joint pain. Most patients recover, but 30-40% of those affected may develop chronic symptoms that can last for months or even years2. In 2025, more than 500,000 cases of chikungunya and nearly 200 associated deaths were reported worldwide3. More than half of the reported cases and associated deaths were reported from Brazil4. Recent data suggest that chikungunya is severely underreported and often misdiagnosed as dengue fever due to a similar symptom profile5.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

About Eurofarma

Founded in 1972, Eurofarma covers key pharmaceutical segments and is the leader in medical prescriptions in Brazil. A Brazilian multinational company operating in 24 countries, with full coverage across Latin America and retail leadership in the region, the company also maintains operations in the United States and Africa, with more than 13,000 employees and 10 manufacturing facilities. In 2025, Eurofarma produced 630 million units. That same year, the company invested over USD 137 million in innovation projects and achieved net revenue exceeding USD 2.24 billion. For more information: www.eurofarma.com.

Contact investors:

Europe: Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel. +45 33 26 83 83

US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Affairs, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03







1 World Health Organization (WHO). Chikungunya.https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/chikungunya

2 European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Chikungunya virus disease. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/chikungunya-virus-disease.

3 World Health Organization (WHO). WHO Rapid Risk Assessment - Chikungunya virus disease, Global v.1. https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/who-rapid-risk-assessment---chikungunya-virus--global-v.1.

4 Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Chikungunya: analysis by country. https://www.paho.org/en/arbo-portal/chikungunya-data-and-analysis/chikungunya-analysis-country

5 Ribas Freitas AR, Pinheiro Chagas AA, Siqueira AM, Pamplona de Góes Cavalcanti L. How much of the current serious arbovirus epidemic in Brazil is dengue and how much is chikungunya? Lancet Reg Health Am. 2024 Apr 30;34:100753. doi: 10.1016/j.lana.2024.100753. PMID: 38711542; PMCID: PMC11070701.

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