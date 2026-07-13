Connecting The UK Game Development Community For Networking And Insights During Develop:Brighton

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, today announced the launch of an exclusive networking event for the UK game development community, Xsolla Connect, taking place with Develop:Brighton 2026 on July 15, 2026. Designed to bring together independent and mid-tier developers, publishers, investors, and industry professionals, the event will offer a focused evening of meaningful connections and actionable insights at one of the UK's most important annual games gatherings.

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Graphic: Xsolla

Develop:Brighton has long served as a cornerstone of the European video games industry, drawing developers, publishers, investors, and studio leaders from across the UK and beyond to share knowledge, explore opportunities, and forge lasting business relationships. Xsolla's event will build on that momentum by providing attendees with a dedicated space to connect with peers and industry leaders in a relaxed, curated setting.

The evening is designed to give game creators at every stage of development the opportunity to expand their networks, exchange ideas, and engage directly with Xsolla's team of experts across funding, marketing, integration, and customer success.

Event attendees can expect:

An exclusive evening of curated networking with fellow developers and industry professionals

Insights and perspectives from Xsolla's global team

Introductions to Xsolla's Funding, Marketing, Integration, and Customer Success teams

The event is open to game developers, studio representatives, and industry professionals attending Develop:Brighton 2026. To join the waitlist to attend Xsolla Connect Brighton, attendees should visit: https://events.xsolla.com/xsollaconnectbrighton20261

"Develop:Brighton is one of the most important gatherings for the UK games industry and a place where real relationships and opportunities are built," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "We're proud to bring together the development community for an evening focused on connections, fireside-style sessions, and collaboration, because the conversations happening at events like this are often what help studios take their next big step forward."

To learn more about Xsolla's presence and its Xsolla Connect event at Develop:Brighton, visit: https://xsolla.pro/DevelopBrighton2026

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713748542/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com