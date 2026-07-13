LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Introduces API Calling in Kane CLI, Enabling Test Flows to Validate Applications Against Live Backend Data

New capability allows developers and AI agents to call APIs, store responses, and drive browser assertions from real backend data within a single natural language test flow

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, today announced API calling support in Kane CLI , enabling test flows to call APIs, store their responses, and use that data in later browser steps within the same run.

Real-world browser tests rarely live in the browser alone. Before verifying a screen, teams often need to create a record through an API, fetch a session token, or read a backend value to confirm the interface matches it. Traditionally, this meant stepping outside the test run with shell scripts, a separate API tool, and glue code to pass results back into the browser test.

With API calling in Kane CLI, the API call becomes a native step inside the flow, described in the same plain English as every other action. Responses are stored by name and referenced in later steps, including conditional branches, so the flow can adapt based on what the API actually returned.

Developers can now write objectives such as:

• "Create an order via the API, open the order page, and assert the on-screen status matches the API response."

• "Fetch an auth token from the login API and use it in the browser session."

• "Call the inventory API and, if stock is zero, assert the product page shows Out of Stock."

• "Seed a test user through the API, then log in and verify the profile details on screen."

Stored responses flow through the entire run, including Kane CLI's nested flows: branched flows inherit the parent's API registry, so a token fetched once is available at every nesting depth. The release also strengthens observability, with every API capture explicitly logged and branching decisions recorded in the run's execution trail alongside screenshots and step traces.

"Every quality engineering team knows the awkward seam between API setup and UI verification. It is where flaky glue scripts live and where test data quietly drifts from what the screen shows," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at TestMu AI. "By making API calls a native step inside a natural language flow, the same backend response that creates the state also decides what the UI must display. Assertions can never drift away from the data behind them."

API calling further advances Kane CLI's mission of making browser validation accessible through natural language while enabling AI agents to perform deeper, more reliable software verification. The capability is available immediately in Kane CLI via npm.

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest) is the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, enabling organizations to accelerate software delivery through AI-native testing, automation, observability, and quality engineering workflows. By combining autonomous capabilities with real-world validation, TestMu AI helps teams build, test, and release software with confidence in an AI-first era.

For more information, visit www.testmuai.com .

Media Contact

Nikhil Saxena

Corporate Communication Manager

TestMu AI

nikhils@testmuai.com

+91 9870981968

Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Press and Media Manager TestMu AI nikhils@testmuai.com +91 9870981968