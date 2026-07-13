Restrictions imposed by Brazilian utilities due to reverse power flow have prompted solar installers and PV system owners to adopt new strategies to keep distributed generation projects viable. When electricity generation exceeds on-site consumption and multiple PV systems are connected to the same feeder, utilities may be unable to transfer all surplus electricity to other parts of the grid. This can lead to voltage fluctuations, overloaded equipment, and reduced grid stability. The severity of the issue varies by region, with some states and distribution networks more constrained than others. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...