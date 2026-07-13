Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf" or the "Company"), a multi-patented life science company and Canadian cannabis processor, is pleased to announce the evolution of Glacial Gold, the Company's flagship consumer cannabis brand.

The most significant evolution in Glacial Gold's history, a milestone that reflects Nextleaf's continued development into a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") company. It reinforces the Company's long-term commitment to serving Canada's growing community of health-conscious wellness consumers through clean, all-natural, non-combustible cannabis products designed for everyday routines.

Informed by category analysis, consumer insights, adjacent wellness trends, retail feedback, and evolving purchase behaviours, the refreshed Glacial Gold platform spans portfolio refinement, product innovation, packaging, merchandising, digital experience, and education. It represents a deliberate investment in brand equity and consumer trust.





Glacial Gold's clean, all-natural product portfolio. Learn more at www.glacial.gold



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Purchase Drivers Amongst Wellness Consumers

As Canada's cannabis industry continues to mature, consumers are looking beyond potency alone and toward products that consistently deliver quality, transparency, clean ingredients and meaningful value.

Health Canada's 2024 Canadian Cannabis Survey reported:

THC-predominant use has remained essentially unchanged since 2019, at 35% 1

CBD-predominant use increased from 13% to 19% over the same period2

Nextleaf reads these results as evidence that consumer preferences continue to diversify beyond THC alone, with growing interest in CBD-focused products and more balanced cannabinoid profiles. At the same time, wellness consumers are incorporating cannabinoid products into everyday routines built around therapeutic need-states such as better sleep, pain management, recovery from injury and athletics, and balanced mood.

Nextleaf believes this expanding preference for all-natural health and wellness options that extend beyond intoxication represents one of the most significant long-term opportunities in the global cannabis market.

Evolution of Glacial Gold

The evolution of Glacial Gold spans product, customer experience, and brand identity:

Portfolio refinement focused on value-driven, non-combustible formats, including high-potency oils, softgels, and vape products

Expanded innovation centred on balanced formulations and minor cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, and ratio-based products

A refreshed visual merchandising identity and modernized packaging designed to improve shelf presence, brand awareness, and product selection

An enhanced website with expanded education and improved navigation: www.glacial.gold

Greater transparency around formulation, ingredient quality, and Nextleaf's cannabinoid processing expertise

These enhancements are designed to deliver a trusted and engaging consumer experience, while strengthening Glacial Gold's position with retailers, provincial distributors and commercial partners across Canada.





Glacial Gold's best-selling softgel line-up, with the deepest capsule retail distribution in Canada.6



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Built on Proven Momentum

The evolution of Glacial Gold builds on an established foundation of category leadership and consumer trust, including:

Ranked #1 or #2 among Canada's capsule (softgel) producers in every month since December 2024, a nineteen-month run confirmed on both estimated and directly tracked retail data, including the #1 position in British Columbia, where Glacial Gold holds a 63% capsule share.3

The Company's capsule (softgel) retail sales grew 10% year over year on a trailing-twelve-month basis, against a national capsule category that contracted 12% over the same period, lifting Glacial Gold's national capsule share to nearly 20% in June 2026 . 4

Ranked #3 nationally in ingestible extracts , the combined capsule (softgel) and oil formats, with an approximately 13% national share. 5

Canada's deepest capsule (softgel) retail distribution : an estimated 5,400+ retail listings in June 2026, more than any other licensed producer, and on shelf in 44% of Canadian stores that carry the category. 6

Carried in more than 1,700 retail stores across six provinces , including 82 retail chains that stock Nextleaf in every one of their locations. 7

Canada's only dedicated CBD-ratio vape line , leading the CBD-forward and balanced (1:1) vape segment with twelve SKUs; no other brand offers more than two. 8

Gross margin of 38.0% in Q2 FY2026, held against 38.3% a year earlier through industry-wide price compression.9





Glacial Gold ingestible extracts, spanning high-potency CBD oils and balanced cannabinoid formulations.



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"Consumers are becoming more intentional about the products they incorporate into their everyday routines. They're looking beyond potency alone; toward brands they can trust. For Glacial Gold, this means consistent quality, transparency, clean ingredients, value, and efficacy," said Emma Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of Nextleaf. "The evolution of Glacial Gold reflects our commitment to meeting those expectations while continuing to set the standard at the intersection of cannabis and wellness."

A Consumer Brand Platform for Long-Term, Sustainable Growth

The evolution of Glacial Gold builds on years of disciplined capital allocation across formulation science, advanced cannabinoid processing, category and consumer insights, and commercial execution. Together, these capabilities create a consumer platform that is difficult to replicate, and they position Nextleaf to deliver trusted quality and meaningful value for wellness consumers through Glacial Gold.

"The global cannabis industry won't be defined by who can produce the lowest-cost cannabinoids," added Andrews. "It will be defined by the brands that earn a trusted place in consumers' everyday routines."

Throughout the summer of 2026, consumers and retail partners will see the evolution of Glacial Gold come to life through refreshed packaging, new product introductions, and enhanced merchandising programs.

While reinforcing Glacial Gold's standing with wellness consumers in Canada today, this evolution also establishes a consumer brand platform built to support future innovation and commercial expansion as legal cannabis markets mature globally.

The refreshed brand experience is available online at www.glacial.gold

Sources & References

1, 2: Health Canada, Canadian Cannabis Survey 2024: Summary. canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-medication/cannabis/research-data/canadian-cannabis-survey-2024-summary.html

3 to 8: Turff Analytics, estimated national retail sell-through with tracked point-of-sale confirmation, data through June 30, 2026 (retrieved July 10, 2026); retail store and account snapshots as of July 2026. Turff Analytics POS-tracked data covers approximately 97% of private cannabis retail stores across nine reporting provinces and excludes store-level data from Quebec (SQDC), Prince Edward Island and the territories.

9: Nextleaf Solutions Q2 FY2026 financial results news release dated June 1, 2026; interim filings available on SEDAR+.

About Nextleaf Solutions

Nextleaf is a Canadian, federally licensed cannabis processor and life science company, delivering a portfolio of high purity cannabinoid ingredients and branded derivative products at scale.

As a total quality producer, Nextleaf maintains end-to-end controls and oversight across sourcing, extraction, distillation, formulation, and finished goods through a multi-patented, highly automated, closed-loop system. Nextleaf holds 19 U.S. patents and over 75 patents globally covering advanced cannabinoid processing, including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

Nextleaf's house of brands includes a range of value-driven and soft-premium offerings through category-leading flagship brand Glacial Gold, High Plains Cannabis, and recently launched Yard Cannabis. Distributed coast-to-coast across medical and recreational channels, with an emerging niche amongst wellness consumers, Nextleaf's portfolio includes GMP-compliant and export-ready pharma-grade ingredients and products.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Emma Andrews, CEO

Follow Nextleaf Solutions on LinkedIn

Learn more: www.nextleafsolutions.com

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the planned rollout of refreshed Glacial Gold packaging, product introductions and merchandising programs, and those regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

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Source: Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.