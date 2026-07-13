EQS-News: Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Approaches $100 Million in Assets for 2026, Marking a Transformational Growth Milestone



13.07.2026 / 15:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ORLANDO, FL - July 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) today announced that the Company is approaching $100 million in total assets for 2026 through the continued execution of its strategic growth initiatives, disciplined acquisition strategy, and expansion across multiple revenue- generating sectors.

Management believes this milestone reflects the significant progress being made to build a diversified company with a strong asset foundation designed to create long-term shareholder value.

"Our objective has always been to build a company backed by meaningful assets rather than speculation," said management. "Approaching the $100 million asset milestone represents another important step in our long-term strategy. We remain focused on identifying high-quality opportunities that strengthen our balance sheet, generate sustainable revenue, and position Pride Holdings Group for continued growth."

The Company continues to evaluate additional strategic acquisitions and partnerships that complement its long-term vision while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Management expects to provide shareholders with additional updates as transactions are completed and integrated.

As Pride Holdings Group advances toward this milestone, the Company remains committed to transparency, operational execution, and building a stronger enterprise capable of delivering sustainable value for shareholders.

About Pride Holdings Group

Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Relations

press@prideholdingsgroup.com