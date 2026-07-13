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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 15:58 Uhr
55 Leser
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Unipart Group LTD: Unipart secures preventative maintenance order from TfL

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has secured a preventative maintenance order with Transport for London (TfL), marking an expansion of a long-standing partnership.

TfL is the integrated transport authority responsible for the day-to-day operation of the capital's public transport network, supporting more than one billion customer journeys each year. Under the new agreement, Unipart will deliver a proactive, preventative maintenance programme for an initial tranche of seven of TfL's points machines - the critical systems that control rail switches and ensure trains move safely between tracks.

By identifying and correcting component wear before failures occur, this programme is closely aligned with TfL's core priorities around safety, reliability, and cost-efficiency. Operationally, this proactive approach extends asset lifespans while reducing track-related service delays, saving time, cost, and carbon for the network.

The contract was secured through a collaborative approach to problem-solving, with Unipart working closely with TfL to deeply understand their specific operational challenges and proactively designing a tailored scheduled maintenance solution.

This win builds on a history of collaboration between the two organisations. Unipart currently supports TfL across a range of capabilities, including engineering design and manufacture, wholesale and distribution, and circular economy services. Successful delivery of this initial phase will establish a platform for future growth, with the potential to introduce wider cyclic maintenance programmes across the network.

Darren Leigh, Unipart CEO, said: "We are proud to expand our long-standing partnership with TfL, a collaboration built on a shared commitment to efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. As a supply chain performance improvement partner, our focus is on keeping our customers' operations and assets moving and working better, for longer. This agreement allows us to work closely with TfL to continuously drive operational efficiencies and improve performance, ultimately saving time, cost, and carbon for London's transport network."

Dr Dave McGorman, Unipart Managing Director, Rail and Technology, said: "This is a fantastic example of The Unipart Way in action. We are actively supporting TfL's move away from traditional, reactive repairs toward proactive, lean maintenance operations that fundamentally reduce asset downtime and boost network reliability.

"By combining our engineering expertise with a deep understanding of TfL's operational challenges, we have designed a solution that safeguards passenger safety, optimises asset lifespans, and keeps London moving. Delivering this program consistently is an important step forward in our partnership, creating a scalable framework for smarter, condition-based maintenance that can drive efficiencies across the wider network."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40515fd8-c4c8-4a9e-a918-b6226aadb255



For further information, please contact: Orlagh Horgan, Head of Corporate Brand E: orlagh.horgan@unipart.com P: +44 7468 353617

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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