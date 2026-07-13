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PR Newswire
13.07.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation: 2026 Yinghua Fellowship Summer Camp Concludes Successfully

GUANGZHOU, China, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Yinghua Fellowship Summer Camp, jointly launched by the Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation and leading higher education institutions, including Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Sun Yat-sen University, and Westlake University, recently concluded with resounding success. Over three weeks, 51 young delegates from eight leading universities in China and the UK embarked on an immersive academic journey. Beginning in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and travelling via Hangzhou and Shanghai before concluding in Beijing, the participants traversed China's innovation and cultural corridors. Engaging with smart manufacturing, the digital economy, financial regulation, and ancient heritage, they fostered a profound dialogue that refreshed perceptions and sparked collaborative thinking.

The core task of "Future City Impression" evolved throughout the camp. Delegates explored how AI can address real-world challenges in manufacturing, healthcare, disaster relief, and smart transportation. Synthesizing their observations into solutions that bridged Eastern and Western perspectives, the groups addressed urban development pain points while integrating considerations of tech ethics, cultural preservation, and social equity.

Breaking down national and disciplinary barriers, the camp organised students into seven mixed groups, prioritising collaboration over passive observation. A series of high-level forums punctuated the journey, including the Youth Forum on AI and Global Governance at Sun Yat-sen University, the "Future Civilisation Sandbox" at Westlake University, the Fudan University Exchange Session, and the 4th International Youth Dialogue at Tsinghua University. UN Resident Coordinator in China Stephen Jackson, Director of the UN Secretary-General's Office for Fulfilling the Future Pact Themba Kalua, and Chen Song, Director-General of the Policy Planning Department at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, engaged with students alongside university leaders including Tsinghua University Executive Vice President Zeng Rong, Sun Yat-sen University Deputy Party Secretary Zhang Qi, Westlake University President Shi Yigong, and Fudan University Education Development Foundation Vice Chairman Jin Haiyan.

Industrial visits to Xiaopeng Motors, DJI, and Geely factories showcased China's smart manufacturing prowess, while sessions at Westlake and Fudan's Institute of Brain Science highlighted the long-term commitment required for basic research. Culturally, immersive experiences-from Cantonese cuisine and oil-paper umbrella crafting to boating on West Lake and exploring the Forbidden City-revealed that culture is a living practice, not a static exhibit. This consensus on the synergy between technology and humanity marks a new starting point for sustained UK-China youth collaboration on global issues.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2026-yinghua-fellowship-summer-camp-concludes-successfully-302823861.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.