Desert Oasis Healthcare Uses AI Technology to Help Detect Heart Rhythm Conditions Earlier

New program helps identify patients who may benefit from heart monitoring before a serious medical event occurs

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced patient data analysis to help identify people who may be at risk for undiagnosed heart rhythm conditions, known as arrhythmias, before those conditions lead to emergency room visits or hospitalizations.

DOHC has implemented Predictive Arrhythmia Solutions, an exclusive iRhythm Technologies program for healthcare systems that combines candidate identification AI technology from Lucem Health's Reveal Arrhythmia solution to help care teams identify patients who could benefit from additional cardiac evaluation, with iRhythm's advanced AI-powered cardiac monitoring service.

"Too often, patients weren't learning they had a heart rhythm condition until they ended up in the emergency room or hospital," said Tom Brazeal, PharmD, APh, BCACP, Associate Director of Technology and Process, Population Health and Prescription Management at Desert Oasis Healthcare. "We wanted to find a way to identify those patients earlier, when there is an opportunity to intervene sooner and improve outcomes."

As part of iRhythm's Predictive Arrhythmia Solutions, candidate identification technology from Lucem Health uses existing health record data to help identify patients who may be candidates for heart rhythm monitoring. Once identified, appropriate patients can be prescribed a Zio ECG monitoring device, enabling up to 14 days of continuous, uninterrupted heart rhythm monitoring during normal daily activities. Following patient completion of the prescribed wear period, clinicians receive a comprehensive end-of-wear report with actionable insights generated by iRhythm's AI-powered service and curated by qualified cardiac technicians, supporting clinicians in making the right diagnosis the first time and timely care.

"One of the most exciting opportunities in healthcare is the ability to use data, advanced AI, and clinical expertise together in support of patient care," said Quentin Blackford, President and Chief Executive Officer of iRhythm. "We're proud to partner with Desert Oasis Healthcare as they implement Predictive Arrhythmia Solutions and continue advancing innovative approaches to population health and care delivery."

To make the process as easy as possible for both patients and providers, DOHC created a dedicated team to coordinate outreach, monitoring, and follow-up care. Results are reviewed with patients through DOHC Cardiology services and communicated to the patient's primary care provider to support coordinated care across the healthcare team.

"We tried to make it as seamless as possible," Brazeal said. "Our team manages the process so that it doesn't create additional burden for physicians while helping patients get the care they need."

By identifying potential heart rhythm issues earlier, DOHC hopes to improve patient outcomes, reduce unnecessary hospital visits, and support better long-term heart health across the communities it serves.

"At Desert Oasis Healthcare, we're always looking for innovative ways to improve care," said Brazeal. "This program supports our mission of keeping patients healthier, preventing avoidable hospitalizations, and delivering the right care at the right time."

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Desert Oasis Healthcare is an award-winning, multi-specialty medical group serving the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. Through a patient-centered approach, DOHC provides coordinated care focused on prevention, wellness, chronic disease management, and population health.

About Predictive Arrhythmia Solutions

Predictive Arrhythmia Solutions (PAS) is an exclusive iRhythm Technologies offering and part of its broader proactive monitoring programs deployed with healthcare systems focused on population health management initiatives. PAS is designed to support accountable care organizations (ACOs), integrated health systems, payviders, and other managed care organizations that take on financial responsibility for the cost and quality of care as they pursue scalable value-based care strategies.

Lucem Health utilizes EHR data to identify potential candidates for evaluation for arrhythmia, it does not represent functionalities of any iRhythm Zio branded medical device. Patient identification models and algorithms are not part of the Zio service.

Media Contact:

Rob Banchich

Desert Oasis Healthcare

Director of Marketing & Communications

Rob.Banchich@dohc.com

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SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-uses-ai-technology-to-help-detect-heart-rhyth-1189040