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WKN: A14TJP | ISIN: CA82509L1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 307
Tradegate
13.07.26 | 15:57
106,94 Euro
-0,37 % -0,40
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOPIFY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOPIFY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,02108,2616:33
107,24107,5416:03
ACCESS Newswire
13.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shamla Tech: ShamlaTech Launches AI Agent for Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento Stores in the U.S.

Enterprise AI solution enables online retailers to automate customer engagement, streamline support, and deliver personalized shopping experiences across leading ecommerce platforms.

ELKRIDGE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / ShamlaTech, a global enterprise solutions provider, today announced the launch of its AI Agent for Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento, introducing intelligent conversational commerce capabilities for online retailers across the United States.

Purpose-built for modern ecommerce businesses, the solution enables merchants to deploy an AI shopping assistant that engages customers in natural conversations. It helps with product selection based on intent, answers user queries, and supports shoppers throughout their purchase journey. As retailers continue investing in AI solutions for ecommerce, the launch reflects a broader shift toward intelligent storefronts that prioritize personalization, automation, and always-on customer engagement.

Shamlatech AI Agent

AI Agent Supporting Modern Ecommerce Demands

The AI agent for ecommerce introduced by ShamlaTech is capable of understanding customer intent and responding with contextual, real-time assistance.

Built as an enterprise-ready AI chatbot platform for ecommerce, it integrates directly with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento, allowing merchants to introduce conversational AI without disrupting existing store operations.

"Consumers expect online shopping to be as intuitive as speaking with a knowledgeable sales associate," said Balaji, CEO of ShamlaTech.

"Our AI Agent helps businesses move beyond automated responses by enabling conversations that guide customers from product discovery to purchase, creating a more engaging shopping experience."

Key Capabilities Of the AI Agent Solution

ShamlaTech's AI Agent supports growing brands and established retailers. The platform combines conversational intelligence with practical ecommerce automation. The core key capabilities include:

  • Natural-language shopping assistance.

  • Personalized product recommendations.

  • 24/7 automated customer support.

  • Native integration with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento.

  • Scalable automation for retailers.

  • Support for B2C and B2B commerce.

Rather than serving as a rule-based chatbot, the platform operates as an AI ecommerce chatbot that adapts conversations to customer context, helping merchants deliver faster service while reducing repetitive support workloads.

Responding to the Rise of AI Commerce

The ecommerce industry is increasingly embracing AI in retail ecommerce as businesses look to improve customer engagement. ShamlaTech's latest offering extends those capabilities through a unified platform that combines automation with personalized customer interactions.

Businesses looking for the best AI for ecommerce can deploy the solution within their existing stores, eliminating the need for costly platform migrations or extensive infrastructure changes.

"AI is becoming part of the customer experience rather than simply a backend technology," Balaji added. "Retailers are looking for solutions that not only automate routine interactions but also help customers make informed purchasing decisions. That's where conversational AI delivers meaningful value."

Supporting the Future of Intelligent Retail

As demand grows for scalable AI ecommerce solutions, retailers are moving beyond conventional customer support tools. ShamlaTech positions its latest offering as an AI-powered ecommerce platform enhancement that enables businesses to strengthen customer relationships while streamlining support operations.

The platform also serves merchants evaluating an advanced ecommerce chatbot platform or a chatbot Shopify app that goes beyond scripted conversations, offering a more intelligent approach to customer engagement. By combining automation with contextual decision-making, ShamlaTech aims to help retailers create digital shopping experiences that are both responsive and scalable.

About ShamlaTech

ShamlaTech is a global technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, blockchain, Web3, enterprise software, and digital transformation solutions. The company develops enterprise AI solutions for ecommerce, intelligent automation platforms, and next-generation digital technologies that help businesses accelerate innovation and build future-ready digital ecosystems.

For more information, visit https://shamlatech.com.

Contact them via

Email: info@shamlatech.com

Visit Shamla Tech through

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shamlatech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shamlatechsolutions

X (Twitter): https://x.com/shamlatech

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shamlatech/

Media Contact

Organization: Shamla Tech
Contact Person Name: Balaji A
Website: https://shamlatech.com/
Email: info@shamlatech.com
Contact Number: +18159988677
Address: 6865 Deerpath Road,
Address 2: Elkridge, MD, 21075,
Country: United States

SOURCE: Shamla Tech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/shamlatech-launches-ai-agent-for-shopify-woocommerce-and-magento-1190203

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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