Soluxe Cleaning Services Ranks Among London's Leading Domestic Cleaning Companies With 300 Reviews

Soluxe Cleaning Services has surpassed 300 five-star Google reviews, reflecting continued customer demand for its domestic and commercial cleaning services across London.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Soluxe Cleaning Services, a professional cleaning company serving households and businesses across the capital, has surpassed 300 five-star Google reviews, cementing its position among London's most trusted and highly rated domestic cleaning providers.

The milestone reflects a steady rise in demand for dependable, professionally delivered cleaning across London and a growing preference among residents for cleaning companies that combine vetted staff, consistent quality, and flexible scheduling. With an average rating of 4.9 stars, Soluxe now stands among the higher-rated names in a competitive market.

A Milestone Built on Trust, Not Marketing

Unlike many fast-scaling service brands, Soluxe attributes its growth almost entirely to word-of-mouth referrals and repeat custom. Each of its 300-plus reviews comes from a London household or business that chose to trust the company with their home or workplace, and, in most cases, chose to book again.

"Reaching 300 five-star reviews means a great deal to us, because every single one represents a real client who welcomed us into their home or business," said Morlai Happi of Soluxe Cleaning Services. "We never set out to be the biggest cleaning company in London. We set out to be the most trusted, and these reviews tell us we are getting that right."

That trust is underpinned by a straightforward operating principle: the same cleaner, every visit. Wherever possible, Soluxe assigns each client a dedicated cleaner who learns their space, their routine, and their standards, an approach the company says drives both better results and the long-term relationships reflected in its reviews.

Meeting Rising Demand for Cleaning Services in London

Demand for reliable cleaning services in London residents can count on has grown sharply in recent years. Busier work schedules, longer commutes, and the rise of hybrid working have left many households with less time and higher expectations for how their homes are maintained. At the same time, London's fast-moving rental market has driven demand for professional cleaning between tenancies, where standards are strict and turnaround times are tight.

Soluxe has responded by scaling its team and broadening its services while holding on to the consistency that earned its reputation. The company reports that its most requested services include regular house cleaning, one-off deep cleaning, and end-of-tenancy cleaning, the last of which has become increasingly essential for renters. In the UK, cleaning is consistently cited as the single most common reason for deposit deductions, making a professional end-of-tenancy clean one of the most cost-effective steps a tenant can take when moving out.

A Full Range of Domestic Cleaning Services

At the heart of the company's offering is its domestic cleaning service, designed around the realities of London homes and the people who live in them. The range covers regular weekly and fortnightly house cleaning, one-off and deep cleaning, kitchen and oven cleaning, carpet and upholstery cleaning, ironing, and end of tenancy cleaning.

The service is built to be flexible. Clients can book a single deep clean before hosting guests, arrange ongoing housekeeping to keep a busy family home in order, or schedule an inspection-standard clean when moving out of a rental. Regular clients benefit from priority scheduling and the reassurance of a familiar, vetted cleaner on every visit.

Soluxe also serves the commercial market, providing office cleaning, Airbnb and short-term rental turnovers, and cleaning for retail, hospitality, and managed properties, allowing a single trusted provider to cover both a client's home and their business.

Standards That Set Soluxe Apart

Every Soluxe cleaner is DBS-checked, reference-checked, trained, and covered by full public liability insurance, so clients always know exactly who is entering their home or workplace. The company operates seven days a week, including evenings and weekends, with same-day availability across most of London, and offers eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning products on request at no additional cost.

It is this combination of vetting, flexibility, and consistency, rather than discounting or heavy advertising, that the company credits for its climb up London's cleaning rankings.

"London households have a lot of choice when it comes to cleaning, and that is exactly why these reviews matter," added Happi. "People are not just rating a one-off clean. They are telling others that we showed up, did the job properly, and earned the right to come back. That is the strongest recommendation any cleaning company can have."

Looking Ahead

With the 300-review milestone reached, Soluxe says its focus remains on maintaining the standards that got it there while continuing to expand carefully across Central, North, South, East, and West London. The company plans to grow its team of vetted cleaners in step with demand, ensuring quality and consistency are never sacrificed for scale.

For London residents and businesses seeking a dependable, highly rated cleaning partner, Soluxe Cleaning Services continues to position itself on a simple foundation: trusted people, consistent results, and a standard worth reviewing.

About Soluxe Cleaning Services

Soluxe Cleaning Services is a professional cleaning company providing domestic and commercial cleaning across London. Services include house cleaning, deep cleaning, end of tenancy cleaning, kitchen and oven cleaning, carpet and upholstery cleaning, office cleaning, and Airbnb turnover cleaning. All cleaners are DBS-checked, insured, and available seven days a week across Central, North, South, East, and West London. The company holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 300 Google reviews.

Media Contact

Organization: Soluxe Cleaning Services

Contact Person Name: Morlai Happi

Website: https://soluxecleaning.co.uk/

Email: info@soluxecleaning.co.uk

Contact Number: +442078460024

Address: 124 City Rd, London EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Soluxe Cleaning Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/soluxe-cleaning-services-ranks-among-londons-leading-domestic-cl-1190204