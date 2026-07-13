Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) ("CEM") is pleased to announce the upcoming 7th TSX Venture Growth Capital Event, taking place July 17-19, 2026, at the Delta Grand Okanagan in Kelowna, British Columbia.

The event will bring together 50 companies and over 54 investors for a weekend of curated one-to-one meetings, networking, and capital markets discussions. The roster spans a broad mix of sectors, reflecting the depth and diversity of growth-stage opportunities across the TSX Venture market.

Structured around CEM's proven one-to-one meeting format, the event is designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue between company management teams and investors. Pre-scheduled meetings run in a focused 20-minute format that maximizes efficiency while allowing participants to explore investment opportunities, corporate developments, and long-term strategic objectives.

This event also marks a milestone for CEM: its 100th Capital Event since the firm hosted its first gathering in Whistler in February 2011. What began with 21 companies in a single room has grown into a year-round program connecting growth companies with active capital across North America.

Adam Currie, President of CEM, commented:

"Reaching our 100th event is a meaningful moment for our team and the network we've built over the past 16 years. The format that worked in that first Whistler room still works today. Bring the right companies and the right investors into the same place, give them focused time together, and let the relationships take it from there. That's what this weekend in Kelowna is about."

The TSX Venture Growth Capital Event is one of six Capital Events hosted by CEM throughout the year, alongside its ongoing program of virtual meetings, strategic advisory services, and investment activities through its Partner's Fund.

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) connects small-cap companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. With over 15 years of capital events and a trusted investor network, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

In addition to its core convening business, CEM provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partner's Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304831

Source: Capital Event Management Ltd.