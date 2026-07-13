A research team from Morocco has designed a novel mooring system for floating PV (FPV) systems that automatically follows water-level changes while reducing platform motion. The new system, which was numerically simulated and tested on a laboratory scale, is based on a counterweight-and-pulley mechanism. "FPV systems face two simultaneous mechanical challenges: they must follow water-level variations that can span several meters seasonally, while remaining as stable as possible against wave-induced motion," corresponding author Nouhayla Sahlaoui told pv magazine. "The novelty of our work lies ...

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