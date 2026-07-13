FTV Capital, a leading sector-focused growth equity investment firm, today announced that it ranked third in the 2025 HEC Paris-Dow Jones Growth Capital Performance Ranking. FTV has been named among the top 20 firms in every edition of the ranking since its inception with the 2022 edition. The annual report recognizes the world's top-performing growth capital firms based on a data-driven methodology that assesses aggregate performance across funds and vintage years, considering both absolute and relative returns.

This year's ranking evaluated 183 global growth capital firms and analyzed the performance of 440 funds raised between 2012 and 2021, representing approximately $351 billion in aggregate equity volume, to identify the firms that have generated the strongest performance for investors over time.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top three growth capital firms globally in this year's HEC Paris-Dow Jones Performance Ranking," said Brad Bernstein, managing partner at FTV Capital. "This recognition reflects the consistency of FTV's strategy, the discipline of our sector-focused investment approach and the strength of the partnerships we have built with exceptional founders and management teams. We are grateful to the entrepreneurs in the FTV portfolio for bringing the vision, operational rigor and dedication to results required to build enduring businesses, and to the entire FTV team whose commitment to excellence, collaboration and driving measurable outcomes makes achievements like this possible."

For more than 28 years, FTV has maintained a disciplined investment strategy focused on helping high-growth technology and services companies scale into market leaders. Leveraging its sector specialization, thematic sourcing approach, Global Partner Network and FTV Propel operating resources, the firm partners closely with founders and management teams to accelerate growth and generate long-term value.

Since 2009, HEC Paris and Dow Jones have analyzed the performance of private equity firms through annual performance rankings. The Growth Capital Performance Ranking was added as a dedicated category beginning with the inaugural 2022 edition, reflecting the continued growth and significance of the growth equity asset class. Further detail on the ranking and methodology for selection can be found in the full HEC Paris-Dow Jones report.

About FTV Capital

FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm that has raised more than $10.2 billion to invest in innovative, high-growth companies across financial technology and services, vertical software, enterprise technology and services, and healthcare technology and services. Founded in 1998, FTV has developed a highly differentiated and disciplined growth equity model, which leverages the firm's deep domain expertise and thematic investing approach to help portfolio companies accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network, a strategic group of more than 600 executives from many of the world's leading enterprises, and FTV Propel, an in-house team of seasoned operational leaders who deliver counsel and resources across a range of critical business functions. FTV has invested in over 150 portfolio companies, including Agiloft, Docupace, EBANX, Kore.ai, Lean Solutions Group, ReliaQuest and Vagaro, and successfully exited/partially exited Centaur (acquired by Waystone Group), Egress (acquired by KnowBe4), Enfusion (acquired by Clearwater Analytics), RapidRatings (recapitalized), VPay (acquired by Optum) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn

Disclosures

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as FTV Capital. Recognition presented herein is from third parties that are not affiliated with FTV Capital, and these third parties independently assess firms' submitted performance based on multiple criteria. FTV Capital did not provide cash or non-cash compensation directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or distributing this ranking. This award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser, which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award and may not be representative of a particular investor's return. There is no guarantee that other rankings would reach the same conclusions.

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