HVAC Contractor Forum Unveils Agenda for Inaugural 2026 Event

Two-Day Event Features Contractor-Led Education, Peer Discussions and Networking Focused on Growing Profitable Residential HVAC Businesses

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / The ACHR NEWS has released the agenda for its inaugural HVAC Contractor Forum. The event will take place Nov. 2-4, 2026, at the Omni Frisco Star in Frisco, Texas.

Designed exclusively for residential HVAC contractors, the event will bring together business owners, service managers, and operations managers for two days of education, peer-to-peer discussions, and networking centered on the challenges and opportunities shaping today's residential HVAC contracting businesses.

The newly announced agenda features a balanced mix of keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, and networking experiences that address the issues contractors face every day. Topics include marketing strategies, legislative updates, heat pump trends, and one of the most important topics in 2026 - repair or replace?

Sessions are designed to provide attendees with actionable ideas they can immediately implement to improve profitability, strengthen their teams, and better serve customers.

"The HVAC Contractor Forum is built around the conversations contractors are already having every day," said Kyle Gargaro, Editorial Director of The ACHR NEWS. "Our agenda reflects the real-world challenges facing residential HVAC businesses while providing attendees with practical strategies and insights they can take home and put into action. The key is we have HVAC contractors presenting."

In addition to educational programming, the forum places a strong emphasis on meaningful networking. The intimate format encourages open dialogue among contractors, allowing attendees to exchange ideas, share successes, discuss common challenges, and build lasting professional relationships.

The event is being held alongside the Air Conditioning Contractors of America's (ACCA) Smart Tech Summit, creating an expanded learning environment for residential contractors interested in both business strategy and technical innovation. Together, the two events provide attendees with access to an even broader network of industry professionals and educational opportunities.

Registration is now open. To view the complete agenda, learn more about speakers and sessions or reserve your place at the inaugural HVAC Contractor Forum, visit www.HVACContractorForum.com.

About ACHR NEWS:

Established in 1926, The Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration NEWS (ACHR NEWS) is the HVACR industry's most trusted source for business insights, technical updates, and market intelligence. Serving contractors, distributors, manufacturers, and other professionals, ACHR NEWS connects buyers and sellers through its print magazine, digital editions, newsletters, podcasts, webinars, and video content. Coverage spans residential, commercial, and industrial HVACR, with expert reporting on energy management, system design, regulatory trends, and business operations.

For more information, please contact:

Kyle Gargaro

Editorial Director, ACHR NEWS

248-244-1720

kylegargaro@achrnews.com

SOURCE: HVAC Contractor Forum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/hvac-contractor-forum-unveils-agenda-for-inaugural-2026-event-1189147