Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd.: Yes Travel Brings Learning Beyond the Classroom to Underprivileged Students

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd. ("Yes Travel") brought learning beyond the classroom to 95 students from Dignity for Children Foundation ("Dignity") through an educational visit to Farm In The City, Seri Kembangan, reaffirming its commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for children from underserved communities.

Yes Travel and Dignity representatives with participating students during the CSR programme at Farm In The City.

Educational excursions offer children valuable opportunities to experience hands-on learning, discover new environments and develop curiosity beyond the classroom. However, for many children from underserved backgrounds, such experiences remain out of reach due to financial constraints. Recognizing the importance of equal access to experiential learning, Yes Travel partnered with Dignity, a non-governmental organization dedicated to providing quality education and holistic care to urban poor children in Kuala Lumpur, to create a memorable day where learning came alive beyond textbooks and classrooms.

Angela Mak (Second from left), MD of Yes Travel, delivers her welcoming remarks during the CSR programme.

Angela Mak, Managing Director of Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd. said, "We know we cannot change every child's circumstances overnight, but we believe every child deserves the opportunity to learn, explore and discover something new. If today has brought smiles, sparked curiosity or inspired even one child to dream a little bigger, then we've achieved something truly meaningful. We hope this experience reminds these children that there is a bigger world waiting to be explored, and that they will continue believing in themselves and the opportunities ahead."

Throughout the day, the students immersed themselves in a series of interactive activities at Farm In The City, where they had the opportunity to feed farm animals, observe wildlife up close and explore the park's natural surroundings. Laughter and excitement filled the park as many of the children experienced close encounters with animals for the very first time, transforming an ordinary school day into a memorable learning adventure.

Beyond discovering nature and wildlife, the experience encouraged curiosity, built confidence and inspired the children to embrace new experiences outside their everyday routines. More importantly, it reminded them that learning can happen anywhere when they are given the opportunity to explore, ask questions and discover the world around them.

One participating student shared, "This was my first time visiting a place like this. I loved feeding the animals and learning about them with my friends. It was such a fun day, and I hope I can come back again one day."

Looking ahead, Yes Travel remains committed to creating meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives that broaden horizons, inspire learning and make a positive difference in the communities it serves. As a company dedicated to creating memorable journeys, Yes Travel believes that while one journey may last only a day, the confidence, curiosity and memories it creates can leave a lasting impact for years to come.

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About Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd.

Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysia-based MICE solutions provider principally involved in the provision of customized incentive travel solutions, as well as event planning and management solutions. The business history of Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn Bhd dates back to 2008, beginning with corporate event planning and management before expanding into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014. Supported by its end-to-end service capabilities, ISO 9001:2015-certified operational processes, supplier network and digital travel support through the Yes Travel mobile application, the company serves corporate customers by curating, organizing and delivering customized travel and event experiences. As it continues to grow, Yes aims to strengthen its position in the MICE industry through the establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom, the development of Yes Academy and the expansion of its MM2H-related services.

For more information, visit https://yestravel.com.my/.

Triven Marketing Group, for Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd.

Jazzmin Wan

PR Manager

Triven Marketing Group

j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/yes-travel-brings-learning-beyond-the-classroom-to-underprivileged-students-1190206