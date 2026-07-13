Sparc Group AB (publ): Sparc Group AB (publ) Monthly report May 2026

May demonstrates continued stable revenue development and organic growth of 2.5%. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.8% was slightly below where we want to be, primarily impacted by individual businesses experiencing higher employee turnover and lower utilization rates. At the same time, the month demonstrates that several businesses are gradually increasing production levels and seeing a growing number of customer inquiries.

During May, we continued our efforts to build a more focused and efficient Group. Following an extended evaluation period, one company within the Electrical business area was divested, and its operations will continue outside Sparc Group. In parallel, our integration and merger initiatives are progressing according to plan, strengthening our ability to offer clearer customer propositions, improve coordination across the Group, and create an increasingly efficient organizational structure.

With a strong order backlog, ongoing structural initiatives, and an increasing focus on data centres, energy, and critical infrastructure, Sparc Group is well positioned for the next phase of its development.



This information is information that Sparc Group AB (publ) is required to make public under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 3.00 p.m. CET on 13 July 2026.

For more information:



Oscar Wilhelmsson

Investor Relations

oscar.wilhelmsson@sparcgroup.se

+46 70-885 76 67

Philip Carlson

Chief Financial Officer

philip.carlson@sparcgroup.se

+46 76-721 34 40

Erik Björklund

Founder & CEO

erik.bjorklund@sparcgroup.se

+46 70-425 49 37