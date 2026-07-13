TEGNA Inc.: Scott Gill Appointed Vice President of Technology and Operations at TEGNA

MCLEAN, Va., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that Scott Gill has been named vice president of technology and operations. In this role, Gill will oversee engineering, technology and sports operations across TEGNA's 64 local television stations, leading efforts to strengthen station performance, modernize infrastructure and support the delivery of trusted local journalism across broadcast, streaming, mobile and digital platforms.

"Scott brings a unique combination of operational expertise, technical leadership and innovation to this position," said Kurt Rao, EVP, chief technology and digital products officer. "He's played a critical role in advancing our stations' technology, and he has the expertise we need to strengthen our operations as we continue to shape the future of local media."

Gill joined TEGNA in 2012, and most recently has served as head of technology and sports operations, where he has played a key role in advancing the company's digital transformation. In this position, he defined and executed technological and operational strategies across the company's award-winning broadcast stations, while simultaneously supporting its portfolio of NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and other live sports initiatives and nationally syndicated programming.

Additionally, Gill directed and managed TEGNA's drone and helicopter technologies and pilot operations, helping stations expand their newsgathering capabilities while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.

"I'm excited to take on this new role leading tech and operations teams across TEGNA," said Gill. "Local journalism depends on strong technology. I look forward to working with our station leaders to strengthen the tools our newsrooms rely on to serve our communities."

Prior to joining TEGNA, Gill spent 10 years in field operations with Fox News Network, supporting major news and live-event productions. His diverse career also includes working with Harpo Productions on The Oprah Winfrey Show, and numerous television stations and production facilities. Beyond his extensive technical experience, Gill is a former EMT and a pilot.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the Hold Separate Order issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For media inquiries, contact:

Danielle Ingram

Content Coordinator, Corporate Communications

703-873-6440

dingram1@tegna.com