Some projects forgive mistakes. Carports do not. One wrong assumption about soil, one structural detail overlooked, one steel price swing between bid and build, one buried obstruction nobody flagged or knew about, and any one of those can wipe out a project's margin. Together they can sink a company. Carports are one of the fastest growing and most misunderstood segments of commercial solar. Schools, hospitals, manufacturers, and municipalities all want covered parking that also generates power, and researchers peg the carport segment's growth in the low double digits, outpacing a commercial ...

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