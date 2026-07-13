Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP is pleased to announce the launch of its new Corporate Accountability Governance Task Force, designed to help institutional investors advance corporate accountability while pursuing meaningful shareholder recoveries.

Created in response to the increasing needs of our clients, the Task Force will provide clients with strategic advice on opportunities to drive positive corporate change through securities and shareholder litigation. This initiative reflects the Firm's longstanding commitment to protecting investor interests while promoting responsible corporate conduct.

Labaton partners with institutional investor clients to pursue cases that not only seek financial recovery but also encourage meaningful corporate reforms and reinforce sound governance practices.

The Task Force is chaired by Partners Carol C. Villegas and Domenico "Nico" Minerva, who have led some of the Firm's most significant matters involving corporate accountability and governance reform. Ms. Villegas and Mr. Minerva represent leading institutional investors across the globe and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in recoveries, as well as meaningful corporate governance reforms, on behalf of shareholders.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Villegas said, "Investors increasingly recognize that litigation can serve not only as a mechanism for recovering losses but also as a catalyst for meaningful corporate change. Our Corporate Accountability Governance Task Force reflects our commitment to helping clients achieve both objectives."

The Task Force is focused on identifying opportunities to achieve corporate governance reforms as an intrinsic component of resolutions in traditional securities fraud cases. While corporate governance reforms have traditionally been pursued through derivative litigation, particularly in Delaware courts, Labaton seeks to expand this framework by advocating for reform-focused resolutions in securities fraud actions involving significant corporate misconduct or governance failures. Through this approach, the Firm aims to achieve outcomes that provide both monetary recovery and lasting corporate improvements.

Mr. Minerva added, "Few firms can point to a track record of achieving both substantial monetary recoveries and meaningful governance reforms in matters involving some of the most significant corporate failures of our time. This Task Force builds on that experience and positions Labaton to help clients pursue resolutions that deliver both accountability and long-term shareholder value."

The launch of the Corporate Accountability Governance Task Force formalizes and expands the Firm's longstanding efforts to pursue governance-focused outcomes on behalf of institutional investors.

About Labaton Keller Sucharow

With more than 60 years of experience, Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP stands as a tenacious advocate for investors and consumers, having secured billions of dollars in landmark recoveries. Renowned as a global leader, the Firm specializes in representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer protection, and data privacy litigation, as well as alternative dispute resolution. Recognized for excellence by both the courts and peers, the Firm is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Labaton Keller Sucharow's offices are strategically located in New York, Delaware, London, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Keller Sucharow is available at labaton.com.

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