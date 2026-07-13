Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - From June 9 to 11, SeoProfy, an SEO company focused on sustainable organic growth and AI visibility, took part in Shoptalk Europe in Barcelona. For every attendee who filled out a short card, the company planted a tree. After the event, SeoProfy doubled its original pledge, investing in two trees for each filled card; 68 certified trees are now in the ground.

SeoProfy's "Organic Growth" initiative resulted in 68 certified trees being planted after the company doubled its original commitment following Shoptalk Europe.

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The Organic Growth initiative

Most booths at trade shows send visitors home with tote bags, pens, or notebooks. SeoProfy printed its cards on paper made from 95% recycled fiber and 5% embedded seeds, so visitors could plant the card itself. Filling one out did two things:

Triggered a tree planted on the visitor's behalf, tracked and certified

Entered the visitor into a drawing for one of three in-depth SEO & growth audits from SeoProfy.

Anton Vnukov, Head of Digital Growth at SeoProfy, helped run the booth alongside Nick Dunayskyy, Vladyslav Shabalov, and Alona Piskun. "We wanted people to walk away with something that means more than a logo on a bag," Vnukov said. "A tree keeps growing long after the event is over, and that felt like the right way to talk about organic growth with this audience."

From 34 cards to 68 trees

SeoProfy expected a modest turnout for a sustainability pitch wedged between hundreds of other booths. Instead, 34 marketers filled out cards over three days. The team decided the response deserved more than the original offer, so it doubled the count. Now, 68 trees have been planted as a result, and the company is considering holding similar initiatives at future events.

The idea behind it

SeoProfy has spent 13 years helping ecommerce and retail brands turn organic traffic into revenue, not just rankings. The tree planting connects that message to something visible: real growth, whether in a forest or in search results, takes time and effort. It's the same idea behind the company's message at Shoptalk this year: grow revenue through organic search.

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Source: Seoprofy