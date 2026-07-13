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ACCESS Newswire
13.07.2026 17:26 Uhr
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New to The Street: Helium Is Not Just for Balloons: Global Supply Shocks Put Strategic Helium Producers in the Spotlight

NewsOut Highlights Why Investors Are Paying Attention to the Global Helium Market as Supply Tightens

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Helium has become one of the world's most strategically important industrial gases, powering industries ranging from semiconductor manufacturing and MRI systems to aerospace, defense, quantum computing, fiber optics, and advanced manufacturing.

A series of significant global disruptions has once again placed the helium market under intense focus:

  • Nippon Sanso announced a 30% helium price revision effective July 2026, reflecting continued market pressures.

  • An explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG and helium complex-the world's largest helium production hub-reportedly resulted in multiple casualties while raising fresh concerns over global supply stability.

  • Ukraine reportedly struck Russia's primary helium production facility, a strategic asset supporting portions of the country's aerospace and rocket-engine supply chain.

  • China has reportedly implemented new restrictions on helium exports, further tightening an already constrained global market.

Collectively, these developments underscore helium's growing importance as a strategic resource rather than a niche industrial gas.

Against this backdrop, companies developing North American helium assets are attracting increased attention from investors seeking exposure to domestic supply chains.

Among those companies is Big Sky Industrial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSIN), which is advancing its helium-focused development strategy at a time when governments and industrial customers continue seeking diversified, reliable helium sources.

NewsOut believes the current environment demonstrates how geopolitical events, supply-chain disruptions, and industrial demand can rapidly reshape strategic commodity markets.

"Helium has quietly become one of the world's most important critical materials," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Co-Founder of NewsOut and New to The Street. "When multiple global supply disruptions occur simultaneously, investors begin looking beyond the headlines toward companies building long-term domestic production capabilities. These developments reinforce why helium deserves much greater attention."

NewsOut continues to monitor developments across the global helium market as governments and manufacturers increasingly prioritize supply security for one of the world's most difficult-to-replace industrial gases.

About NewsOut

NewsOut is a rapidly growing digital business news platform delivering corporate news, executive interviews, market intelligence, and original financial programming to a global audience. Together with New to The Street, the platform reaches more than 6 million YouTube subscribers while distributing content across television, digital media, social platforms, and a growing international audience.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com
Media Relations
NewsOut / New to The Street

John@NewToTheStreet.com
For media opportunities, interviews, and corporate coverage inquiries.

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/helium-is-not-just-for-balloons-global-supply-shocks-put-strategic-helium-prod-1190243

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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