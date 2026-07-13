Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie: Greg Laurie's Harvest Crusade Sees More Than 4200 Professions of Faith During America's 250th Anniversary Celebration

Thousands expected for Newport Beach baptism one week after the event, transforming a beach that recently made international headlines for unrest into a place of hope and new beginnings.

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / More than 4200 people made professions of faith in Jesus Christ during the Harvest Crusade at Angel Stadium on Saturday night, responding to an invitation from evangelist Greg Laurie following his message, "What Happens One Minute After You Die?"

Held during America's 250th anniversary year, this year's Harvest Crusade combined patriotic celebration with a clear presentation of the gospel. The evening opened with a flag ceremony on the field and a prayer offered by pastor and Vietnam veteran Raul Ries. Throughout the night, attendees were reminded of America's spiritual heritage while hearing the timeless message that true freedom is found through faith in Jesus Christ.

Music was provided by Phil Wickham, Michael W. Smith, Kari Jobe Carnes, Cody Carnes and TAYA before Laurie delivered a straightforward gospel message centered on eternity, forgiveness and the hope found in Christ.

"This is why we are here," Laurie said. "For more than three decades, the Harvest Crusade has proclaimed one message: Jesus Christ died on the cross, rose again from the dead, and offers forgiveness, hope, and new life to anyone who will come to Him."

More than 4200 people responded to Laurie's invitation to receive Christ-both in the stadium and through the live broadcast. In addition to the over 30,000 attendees in Angel Stadium, over 250,000 participated in the livestream.

The impact of the Harvest Crusade will continue this Saturday, July 18, when thousands are expected to gather at Pirate's Cove in Corona del Mar for the annual Jesus Revolution Baptism.

Just two weeks ago, nearby Newport Beach made international headlines following a Fourth of July flash mob riot. Now, the same coastline will become the setting for something dramatically different as thousands gather to publicly declare their faith in Jesus Christ through baptism.

Held at the historic beach where many baptisms took place during the Jesus Movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s, the event will celebrate transformed lives and the hope of the gospel. Since 2023, Harvest Ministries has baptized more than 10,000 people through these and similar outreach events.

The Harvest Crusade reached audiences far beyond Angel Stadium through live-streaming, television and radio. Among the participating media partners was InTouch+, which carried the event to its streaming television audience. More than 500 radio stations also broadcast the event live, while Laurie's message was translated into multiple languages for both those attending in person and viewers watching online around the world. Additionally, 172 Southern California churches participated, along with over 3000 volunteers, to put on the event.

Since 1990, Harvest Crusades have reached more than 6.5 million people in person, with millions more participating through television, radio, streaming, and digital media. More than 600,000 professions of faith have been recorded through Harvest Crusade outreach efforts worldwide.

MEDIA: High-resolution photos from the Harvest Crusade are available here.

For More information regarding the Jesus Revolution Baptism on July 18, go to harvest.org/baptism.

About Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie is the founder of the Harvest Crusades and senior pastor of Harvest Church, with campuses in California and Hawaii. He is a nationally recognized evangelist, bestselling author, and the inspiration behind the 2023 feature film Jesus Revolution. Through Harvest Crusades and other evangelistic outreaches, Laurie has shared the gospel with millions of people around the world.

Media Contact

Harvest Ministries

media@harvest.org

SOURCE: Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/greg-lauries-harvest-crusade-sees-more-than-4200-professions-of-faith-during-a-1190095