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WKN: A1W2MF | ISIN: US02005N1000 | Ticker-Symbol: GMZ
Tradegate
13.07.26 | 14:34
40,240 Euro
+0,75 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLY FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLY FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,64039,73019:30
39,62039,79019:30
PR Newswire
13.07.2026 16:30 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ally Financial Names Mark Mathewson Chief Information and Data Officer

Seasoned technology executive brings 25+ years of financial services expertise and a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing organizations

DETROIT, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) today announced the appointment of Mark Mathewson as Chief Information and Data Officer (CIDO), effective July 20, 2026. In this role, Mathewson will lead the company's technology and data organization across all functions and lines of business, advancing Ally's technology and data capabilities and driving the next phase of technology transformation for the nation's largest all-digital bank and leading auto lender.

Mathewson brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience to the role, most recently serving as the divisional chief information officer for Capital One's retail banking and commercial banking units, where he oversaw technology teams across the United States, Mexico and India to deliver innovative technology solutions for consumers. Over the course of his 12-year tenure at Capital One, Mathewson rose through the ranks from Vice President to Managing Vice President, Senior Vice President, and Executive Vice President - a trajectory that reflects both his technical acumen and his ability to lead at scale.

"Mark is an incredibly respected technology leader in financial services, someone who blends the rigor and discipline that our industry demands with the curiosity and ambition that drives meaningful innovation," said Michael Rhodes, chief executive officer of Ally Financial. "We were drawn to Mark's deep roots in financial services and an extraordinary ability to develop talent that will create the future of AI-driven technological transformation. We are confident Mark will be a catalyst who anticipates the rapidly changing customer expectations to deliver the solutions necessary for Ally to compete and win with best-in-class digital experiences, enabled by leading technology."

Prior to Capital One, Mathewson spent 12 years at Fannie Mae, where he advanced through a series of increasingly senior roles spanning application development, IT governance and project portfolio management. He also led the technology organizations for the capital markets and customer engagement teams. Earlier in his career, he served in technology consulting at Deloitte and held a role at early-stage technology startup admine.com.

"Ally has built something genuinely rare in financial services, driven by a relentless customer obsession and commitment to developing technology solutions that solve real pain points in banking - a mindset I share," said Mathewson. "I'm thrilled to be joining the team and working with one of the best technology organizations in the business to shape the future, together."

Mathewson earned a bachelor's of business administration in computer information systems from James Madison University and an MBA from Georgetown University.

About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) includes the nation's largest all-digital bank and auto finance business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" for its customers and communities. Ally is a top-25 U.S. financial holding company with $197 billion in assets and 9.5 million customers (March 31, 2026). Ally Bank, Member FDIC, offers online banking products, including high-yield savings and no hidden fee checking, and was the first major U.S. bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Ally also provides investing solutions through Ally Invest, including online brokerage, automated investing, IRAs and personal advice. As a leader in auto finance, Ally provides consumer and dealer financing, insurance, and vehicle remarketing services. Ally's seasoned corporate finance business provides capital to equity sponsors and middle-market companies. Visit ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial

© 2026 PR Newswire
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