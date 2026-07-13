Synexis, LLC and Penn Veterinary Supply Collaborate to offer DHP Technology Across Animal Health Facilities Nationwide

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Synexis, LLC, the leader in touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Penn Veterinary Supply to expand access to Synexis DHP technology for veterinary and animal health professionals nationwide.

The Synexis and Penn Veterinary Supply collaboration reflects a growing shift across veterinary medicine and animal care toward more proactive, science-based biosecurity strategies designed to address the continuous nature of pathogen exposure in indoor environments. Through Penn Veterinary Supply's long-standing relationships with veterinary professionals and animal care facilities, customers will gain expanded access to Synexis DHP technology to help enhance the health and safety of indoor animal care and equine facilities while supporting cleaner indoor spaces between routine cleaning events.

As veterinary clinics, equine facilities, shelters, boarding operations, and specialty animal care environments continue to navigate increasing expectations around infection control and indoor environmental quality, organizations are increasingly recognizing the limitations of traditional cleaning protocols alone. Synexis DHP technology adds a continuous layer of pathogen control, working continuously to help reduce harmful microbes in the air and on surfaces beyond traditional sanitation protocols. Synexis technology is intentionally designed for safe use in occupied spaces and synergizes seamlessly with current sanitation practices.

"The conversation around biosecurity is evolving rapidly across animal health," said Dennis Doyle, CEO of Synexis. "Facilities are recognizing that pathogen exposure risk does not stop when episodic cleaning is complete. Traditional sanitation protocols remain essential, but they were never designed to continuously address airborne and surface-level pathogen burden between cleaning events. Through our collaboration with Penn Veterinary Supply, we're helping bring a more proactive, continuous approach to pathogen control to veterinary professionals nationwide."

Founded in 1981, Penn Veterinary Supply has built its reputation by helping veterinary professionals access practical, trusted solutions backed by exceptional customer service and deep industry knowledge. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the company serves veterinary practices and animal care facilities nationwide through a broad portfolio of products, continuing education resources, and personalized support.

"Our customers are looking for technologies that help them strengthen biosecurity, support healthier indoor spaces, and operate more proactively," said Angela Smith, Director of Marketing and Sales Operations. "Synexis DHP technology offers a differentiated approach to continuous pathogen control that aligns well with the evolving operational needs of veterinary and animal care facilities."

Synexis DHP technology - touchless, continuous pathogen control - works 24/7/365 to reduce airborne and surface-level pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Supported by a growing body of laboratory and field research demonstrates its effectiveness in real-world environments. Synexis customers report outcomes such as reduced risk of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) and virus transmission, reduced odors, improved chick quality and hatchability in poultry, improved product quality through spoilage organism reduction in food processing environments, and many more.

As the animal health industry continues to recognize that visual cleanliness alone does not address the continuous nature of pathogen exposure, the collaboration between Synexis and Penn Veterinary Supply helps advance a more proactive approach to biosecurity, one designed to work continuously alongside traditional cleaning and sanitation practices to support cleaner, healthier indoor environments.

Synexis devices are now available through Penn Veterinary Supply, enabling animal care facilities to elevate and strengthen biosecurity strategies.

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About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with DHP patented technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and state governments. Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found on www.synexis.com/animalhealthbiosecurity

About Penn Veterinary Supply

Founded in 1981, Penn Vet Supply is a veterinary distributor dedicated to serving the evolving needs of veterinary professionals through personalized service, product choice, and practical value. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Penn Vet Supply provides veterinarians with access to a broad selection of products, including cost-effective alternatives to many traditional national brands, helping practices make informed purchasing decisions based on their unique operational needs.

In addition to distribution services, Penn Vet Supply supports the veterinary community through continuing education programs and industry training opportunities hosted at its Lancaster-based Conference Center. Learn more at Penn Vet Supply

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

SOURCE: Synexis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/synexis-llc-and-penn-veterinary-supply-collaborate-to-offer-dhpr-technology-across-an-1190381