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ACCESS Newswire
13.07.2026 20:02 Uhr
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Jessica Hickok, Lisa Larson and Marinda Neumann take seats as ARMLS Forms New Board of Directors

Just four months after their innovative governance change, a new board is in place.

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / ARMLS (Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service) has appointed their first board of directors following their innovative governance change in late March of this year. The new board is a phased approach, consisting of three independent directors and three transitional directors from the previous board. The change marches the organization forward to their goal of a fully independent board over two years.

ARMLS is proud to announce Jessica Hickok, CEO of ARELLO (Association of Real Estate License Law Officials), Marinda Neumann, Managing Attorney of Neumann & Associates and Lisa Larson, founder of Caleo and formerly of Restb/Clareity/ATTOM with initial 5-year, 4-year and 3-year terms respectively.

"There was an outpouring of talent that raised their hands for our new board" remarked ARMLS CEO Matt Consalvo. "This speaks to ARMLS, but also that organized real estate's passion to advance MLSs is strong."

Furthermore, ARMLS board members Lance Billingsley, Christy Walker and Jim Sexton were appointed as transitional directors in this phase. The first meeting of the new board will take place in August as will the newly formed Shareholder Advisory Council.

Independent board members said:

"It is a privilege to join a board that ARMLS built deliberately and to serve alongside directors of this caliber. The years ahead will ask a lot of every MLS, and I look forward to helping ARMLS answer with clear thinking and steady governance on behalf of its subscribers and shareholders." - Jessica Hickok

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve on this board alongside leaders who care deeply about the future of this organization, its stakeholders, and the real estate industry as a whole. Meaningful change doesn't happen by accident. It takes thoughtful leadership, steady commitment, and intentional action. I'm excited for what's ahead and grateful to play a part in that work." - Marinda Neumann

"ARMLS has a long history of innovation and exceptional service and I'm honored to join the Board of Directors and contribute to its next chapter alongside such an accomplished group of leaders. The real estate industry is entering an exciting period of transformation, creating tremendous opportunities for innovation, and I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to help strengthen ARMLS." - Lisa Larson

About ARMLS

Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS) is an association-owned MLS covering Arizona, providing MLS and other core services for MLS subscribers. ARMLS provides technology solutions, support, and training for 39,000 real estate professionals.

Media Contact:

James Marcus, CMO, JamesM@ARMLS.com

SOURCE: ARMLS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jessica-hickok-lisa-larson-and-marinda-neumann-take-seats-as-armls-forms-new-board-of-d-1190308

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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